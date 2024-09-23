Technology News
Tecno Spark 30 With MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Listed Online Alongside Spark 30C

Tecno Spark 30 series handsets have also been announced in special Transformers editions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 13:59 IST
Tecno Spark 30 With MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Listed Online Alongside Spark 30C

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 30 comes in Orbit Black and Orbit White shades

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 30 series includes a base, a Pro and a Spark 30C model
  • The base and Pro versions are also offered in 5G variants
  • The Tecno Spark 30 series phones are equipped with Tecno AI features
Tecno Spark 30 has been listed online on the company's official website alongside the Tecno Spark 30C. The design and key specifications of the handsets have been revealed. The company has yet to announce the price and availability details of the phones. Tecno has also confirmed the Tecno Spark 30 Pro variant as well as some of its features. The 5G versions of the base Tecno Spark 30 and Spark 30C are part of the lineup too, but no details about them are available yet. The vanilla and Pro variants have also been announced in special Transformers editions.

Tecno Spark 30 Series Colour Options

The Tecno Spark 30 is offered in Orbit Black and Orbit White shades, while the Spark 30C is also listed with these colourways and an additional Magic Skin 3.0 option. According to a press release, the Tecno Spark 30 Pro comes in a Magic Skin 3.0 option as well. 

According to the press note, the Tecno Spark 30 series includes a Spark 30 Pro Optimus Prime Edition and a Spark 30 Bumblebee Edition.

Tecno Spark 30 Series Features

Tecno Spark 30 is listed to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, the phone gets a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main camera and a 13-megapixel front camera.

The Tecno Spark 30C, on the other hand, is listed with a 7.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset carries a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, it has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

Both Tecno Spark 30 and Spark 30C ship with Android 14-based HiOS UI and carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. The phones come with side-mounted fingerprint sensors for security. The Tecno Spark 30 has an IP64-rated build, while the Spark 30C has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Although no other phones in the Tecno Spark 30 series have been listed on the official yet, the press release confirms that the Tecno Spark 30 Pro gets a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, 33W wired fast charging support, a 120Hz display with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Eye certification, and Dolby Atmos backed speakers. For optics, the Pro variant has a 108-megapixel main camera with 3x lossless and 10x digital zoom. 

The Tecno Spark 30 series is confirmed to be equipped with Tecno AI features like AIGC portrait, AI Eraser, and AI Artboard.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Spark 30 With MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Listed Online Alongside Spark 30C
