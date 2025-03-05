Technology News
Tecno Camon 40 Series With One-Tap Button Unveiled at MWC 2025

Tecno Camon 40 series comes with several AI features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 00:02 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 40 series is equipped with AI-backed imaging features

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G has a swan-neck curve design
  • The handset packs a 5,100mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging
  • The Tecno Camon 40 series sports 50-megapixel front cameras
Tecno unveiled its Camon 40 series of smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The lineup includes the Tecno Camon 40, Camon 40 Pro, Camon 40 Pro 5G, and Camon 40 Premier 5G. The phones come with a new One-Tap Button and 50-megapixel selfie shooters. They are equipped with Tecno AI, which includes several AI-backed imaging and productivity features. The handsets are expected to be available for purchase in select global markets soon.

Tecno Camon 40 Series Unveiled

In a press release, the company confirmed that the Tecno Camon 40 series phones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity Ultimate processors. The Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI SoC. It is said to be the first ever handset to get this chipset. The series supports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage,

The Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G, along with the Camon 40 Pro and Camon 40 Pro 5G handsets, arrives with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. They are claimed to meet the IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. They carry TÜV Rheinland certifications and are said to offer 72-month lag-free performance. Meanwhile, the vanilla Tecno Camon 40 is said to get an IP66-rated build against dust and water ingress.

All variants of the Tecno Camon 40 series have AMOLED displays. They also carry stereo dual speaker units with Dolby Atmos audio. The top-of-the-line Premier 5G variant is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support. For optics, all handsets are equipped with 50-megapixel selfie shooters. The One-Tap Button paired with the AI-backed FlashSnap mode allows users to capture images instantly, without considerable lags. 

The Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G, with a swan-neck curve design, comes with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-701 sensor, which is said to collect 56.25 percent more light than other competing sensors, ensuring better night photography results. The handset's camera setup includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera at the back. It has a 50-megapixel front camera sensor with auto focus for selfies and video calls as well. It can capture 4K 60fps Pre-ISP videos at night or in low light conditions thanks to an "independent imaging chip."

The AI features in the Tecno Camon 40 series phones include AI Eraser 2.0, AIGC Portrait 2.0, AI Perfect Face, AI Sharpness Plus, AI Image Extender, Universal Tone, AI Writing, and AI Translate. The Ella AI Assistant is said to help users with scheduling, navigation, and image recognition. The handsets support Google's Circle to Search feature and an AI Call Assistant with Call Translation and Call Summary tools. 

The company has not yet revealed the price and availability details for the Tecno Camon 40 series handsets. However, their other key specifications are expected to be revealed soon.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G, Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 40 Pro, Tecno Camon 40, Tecno Camon 40 Series, Tecno, MWC 2025
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
