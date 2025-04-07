Technology News
New Tecno Pova Series Phone Could Launch Soon; Alleged Teaser Video Shows Rear Design

Tecno's new Pova series smartphone is likely to be called Tecno Pova Curve.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 16:54 IST
New Tecno Pova Series Phone Could Launch Soon; Alleged Teaser Video Shows Rear Design

Photo Credit: Tecno

New Pova series smartphones are likely to come with upgrades over last year's Tecno Pova 6 series

  • The video shows the handset with a triangular-shaped camera module
  • Tecno Pova 6 series was launched last year and included three models
  • The sensors are arranged vertically on the panel
Tecno appears to be preparing to unveil a new Pova series smartphone in India soon. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, an alleged teaser video of the phone has leaked on the Internet. The video shows the handset with a triangular-shaped camera module. Tecno teased a similar phone in January this year. The Tecno Pova 6 series was launched last year with three models — Tecno Pova 6, Pova 6 Pro, and Pova 6 Neo 5G.

New Tecno Pova Phone Could Launch in India Soon

91Mobiles has posted an alleged promotional video of an unannounced new Pova series smartphone. The video shows the phone with a triangular-shaped camera island on the rear, housing dual camera sensors and LED flash. The sensors are arranged vertically on the panel. The handset appears to have a boxy design with sharp edges.

tecno pova curve 91mobiles Tecno Pova Curve

Alleged Tecno Pova Curve
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The video has “a portal to the supreme" caption. It appears to have an orange-coloured strip below the camera module. Although the video does not include the moniker, the lyrics of the video hint that it could be called Tecno Pova Curve.

Tecno had teased smartphones with a similar design language in January this year. The brand had announced the arrival of the next-generation Pova series, and the images posted by the company showed a similar triangle-shaped camera module bordered with LED light.

The new Pova series smartphones are likely to come with upgrades over last year's Tecno Pova 6, Pova 6 Pro and Pova 6 Neo 5G. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G and Pova 6 Neo 5G were launched in India in March and September of last year, respectively. They run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and have 108-megapixel rear camera units. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pova Curve, Tecno Pova Series, Tecno
New Tecno Pova Series Phone Could Launch Soon; Alleged Teaser Video Shows Rear Design
