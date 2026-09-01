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Tim Cook Pens His Last Memo as Apple CEO for Employees, Says ‘There Is Something Truly Special About Apple’

Tim Cook also thanked the Apple community in a post on X on his last day as the CEO of the tech giant.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 11:11 IST
Tim Cook Pens His Last Memo as Apple CEO for Employees, Says ‘There Is Something Truly Special About Apple’

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tim Cook will now engage with policymakers for Apple

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Highlights
  • Tim Cook will remain associated with Apple
  • Cook took over as the CEO of Apple in 2011
  • John Ternus has taken over from Cook as the CEO
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Tim Cook, after holding the position for more than 15 years, has now stepped down from his position as one of the longest-serving Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Apple. Monday (August 31) marked his last day as the CEO of the iPhone maker. On his last day, Cook wrote his final memo as the CEO of the company for Apple employees. The executive penned the memo to say his final words, while also showing his gratitude towards his colleagues, employees, and Apple. Cook, however, is only stepping down as the CEO and will continue to be associated with the company as part of its board of directors.

‘I Love This Company and The Team Behind It', Writes Cook

9to5Mac, apart from other publications, has published the internal memo that Cook sent to Apple employees on his last day as the CEO of the Cupertino-based tech giant. The executive started by acknowledging that it is his last day at Apple in the capacity of a CEO. “This is a moment I always knew would come one day, and yet it is still hard to believe it has arrived and I am writing these words.”

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Showing his gratitude towards his peers, Cook said, “I love this company and the team behind it, and I couldn't let this day pass without sending a note to you, to tell you how grateful I am for the outpouring of affection you've sent my way, for the way you've shown up each and every day, and most of all, for the privilege of a lifetime serving as your leader.”

“There is something truly special about Apple. I am most proud of what an annual report could never capture. This place is proof that culture triumphs over everything. We share a belief that what we build matters, and that we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to leave the world better than we found it,” Cook said in his last memo as the CEO of Apple.

He ended his note by saying that it was an honour serving as the CEO of Apple. “Most of all, I hope you will continue to be proud to be part of this remarkable place we call Apple and always give it your very best. I look forward to seeing you in my new role at Apple Park and around the world.”

Separately, in a post on X, Cook wrote a few lines for the Apple community, saying, “Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO. My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I'm excited for the next chapter!”

While he has stepped down from his position as Apple CEO, Cook will now assume the role of Executive Chairman of Apple's Board of Directors. He will be responsible for engaging with policymakers, while also helping in other aspects at the tech giant. John Ternus takes over from the executive, and he will be responsible for Apple's entry into multiple new product categories, similar to Cook.

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Further reading: Tim Cook, Apple, John Ternus, Apple CEO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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