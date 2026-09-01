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Huawei Mate XT 2 Launch Date Confirmed; Colourways, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed

Huawei Mate XT 2 will feature privacy-focused display technology designed to maintain clear visibility from the front and limit viewing from wider side angles.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 11:06 IST
Huawei Mate XT 2 Launch Date Confirmed; Colourways, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT 2 will be launched in Dark Black, Jin Zi and Pure White shades (translated from Chinese)

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Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XT 2 will launch in China soon
  • Huawei Mate XT 2 boasts a wing-shaped tri-fold design
  • Huawei has opened pre-reservations for the tri-fold smartphone
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Huawei Mate XT 2 is all set to go official next week in China, the brand announced through social media posts. Ahead of the launch, Huawei started accepting pre-orders for its second-generation tri-fold smartphone. The company has also revealed its design, colours and RAM and storage options. The Huawei Mate XT 2 will succeed the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which was released in 2024. The new model will have an inward-folding design.

Huawei Mate XT 2 Launch Date Confirmed, Design Teased

Through Weibo, Huawei announced that the Mate XT 2 will be launched on September 7 in China. The teaser videos shared by the brand show the inward-folding design that covers the inner screen, resembling the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold. This marks a departure from the outward-folding design of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. The new handset has an octagonal rear camera module.

Huawei confirmed that the Mate XT 2 will feature privacy-focused display technology designed to maintain clear visibility from the front and limit viewing from wider side angles. This is intended to offer privacy when using the phone in public spaces. The device can be unfolded by double-tapping the outer display.

Huawei Mate XT 2 boasts a wing-shaped tri-fold design, with the left and right sections folding inward. It is 3.5mm thick, and the brand claims that it is the thinnest and largest foldable smartphone when unfolded. It is claimed to have a new hinge mechanism and more resistance to accidental drops.

Huawei has opened pre-reservations for the tri-fold smartphone through its Vmall in China. The Huawei Mate XT 2 is confirmed to be available in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The brand will also sell a special version of the 16GB + 1TB model with a privacy screen installed.

The listing shows the Huawei Mate XT 2 in Dark Black, Jin Zi and Pure White shades (translated from Chinese).

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
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Further reading: Huawei Mate XT 2, Huawei, Huawei Mate XT 2 Specifications, Huawei Mate XT
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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