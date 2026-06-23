Apple has been rumoured to be preparing to increase the prices of its products sooner than expected. CEO Tim Cook, in a recent interview, warned that component costs may force the Cupertino-based tech giant to raise prices across its product portfolio, although the Apple executive stopped short of confirming when the changes could take effect. A tipster has now pointed to rapidly increasing memory prices as a key factor behind the company's urgency.

A Price Increase for Apple Products Might Be Imminent

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe shared what he claims is the primary reason behind Apple's apparent willingness to raise prices. The potential decision is expected to be implemented even before the launch of the iPhone 18 series, which is likely to be scheduled for the Fall event in September.

Citing pricing data from the China-based market research firm SigmaIntell, the tipster said that there has been a sharp increase in LPDDR5X memory costs. The price of a 12GB LPDDR5x memory package is said to have risen from $77.1 (roughly Rs. 7,300) in the first quarter to a projected $145.9 (roughly Rs. 13,800) in the second quarter. This translates into an increase of $68.8 (roughly Rs. 6,500), or nearly 89 percent within a single quarter.

Ice Universe claimed that such a drastic rise could mean higher manufacturing costs for smartphone manufacturers. "Many people focus on the rising cost of advanced chips, but memory may be the real story here," further arguing that even companies with Apple's scale would eventually struggle to absorb the additional expense.

The tipster's speculation builds upon recent remarks made by Apple CEO Tim Cook. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cook acknowledged that increasing memory and storage costs have become a growing challenge for the company. "Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," Cook reportedly said. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable."

Cook also highlighted growing concerns around memory supply, particularly as manufacturers increasingly prioritise high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI servers. So far, however, there has been no word from the tech giant as to exactly how much the price could increase.