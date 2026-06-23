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Memory Price Forecasts Reveal Why Apple Might Not Wait Until September to Hike iPhone, iPad and Mac Prices

The tipster claimed that a dramatic rise in memory could mean higher manufacturing costs for smartphone manufacturers, even for Apple.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 12:47 IST
Memory Price Forecasts Reveal Why Apple Might Not Wait Until September to Hike iPhone, iPad and Mac Prices

WSJ reported the iPhone 18 Pro could cost as much as $1,299

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Highlights
  • Ice Universe pointed to rising LPDDR5X costs as the reason for price hike
  • Memory prices are said to have surged nearly 89 percent this quarter
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook previously warned that price hikes are now unavoidable
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Apple has been rumoured to be preparing to increase the prices of its products sooner than expected. CEO Tim Cook, in a recent interview, warned that component costs may force the Cupertino-based tech giant to raise prices across its product portfolio, although the Apple executive stopped short of confirming when the changes could take effect. A tipster has now pointed to rapidly increasing memory prices as a key factor behind the company's urgency.

A Price Increase for Apple Products Might Be Imminent

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe shared what he claims is the primary reason behind Apple's apparent willingness to raise prices. The potential decision is expected to be implemented even before the launch of the iPhone 18 series, which is likely to be scheduled for the Fall event in September.

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Citing pricing data from the China-based market research firm SigmaIntell, the tipster said that there has been a sharp increase in LPDDR5X memory costs. The price of a 12GB LPDDR5x memory package is said to have risen from $77.1 (roughly Rs. 7,300) in the first quarter to a projected $145.9 (roughly Rs. 13,800) in the second quarter. This translates into an increase of $68.8 (roughly Rs. 6,500), or nearly 89 percent within a single quarter.

Ice Universe claimed that such a drastic rise could mean higher manufacturing costs for smartphone manufacturers. "Many people focus on the rising cost of advanced chips, but memory may be the real story here," further arguing that even companies with Apple's scale would eventually struggle to absorb the additional expense.

The tipster's speculation builds upon recent remarks made by Apple CEO Tim Cook. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cook acknowledged that increasing memory and storage costs have become a growing challenge for the company. "Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," Cook reportedly said. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable."

Cook also highlighted growing concerns around memory supply, particularly as manufacturers increasingly prioritise high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI servers. So far, however, there has been no word from the tech giant as to exactly how much the price could increase.

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Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPhone 18 Pro, Tim Cook, memory shortage, iPhone Price Hike
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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