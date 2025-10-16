Technology News
Redmi K90 Pro Max could become the first handset in the Redmi K-series to boast a periscope telephoto lens.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 October 2025 09:10 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi introduced its K80 series in November 2025

Highlights
  • The K90 Pro Max will introduce a new ‘Pro Max’ variant to the K series
  • Both phones are expected to launch in October with flagship specs
  • Redmi K90 Pro Max could also debut a periscope telephoto camera
Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max will be launched in China soon, the company announced on Thursday. After introducing a ‘Pro Max' variant in its numbered series, Xiaomi is also bringing it to its sub-brand's upcoming performance-focused sub-flagship lineup. During a livestream, a Xiaomi official confirmed the moniker of the Redmi K90 Pro Max. Although specifications remain under wraps, the upcoming handset is rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, competing with other flagship handsets in the market.

Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Launch Confirmed

Redmi confirmed the launch of the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max in a post on Weibo. The company said that it is adopting a dual flagship approach for its upcoming lineup, which will be launched in October. In a separate post, Xiaomi President Lu Weibing announced that the Redmi K90 Pro Max will be a new entry into the series.

According to the official, the upcoming handset is expected to dominate the category of smartphones priced above CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 49,000). This also provides a glimpse at the anticipated pricing of the Redmi K90 Pro Max.

While specifications remain under wraps, leaks have given us an idea of what to expect. Both Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max may be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It could also become the first handset in the Redmi K-series to boast a periscope telephoto lens.

As per reports, the Redmi K90 Pro Max will support 100W fast charging and pack the largest battery in its lineup.

Meanwhile, the standard Redmi K90 could get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which is expected to sit below the 8 Elite Gen 5 in Qualcomm's lineup. Arriving as a successor to the Redmi K80, the upcoming handset could also offer 100W fast charging support.

Although the company has yet to announce the launch date, we can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Redmi K90 series in China.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
