Oppo on Wednesday unveiled ColorOS 16 as its next software update for its smartphones, which is based on Android 16. The latest version of ColorOS will debut in global markets, including India, with the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series. The update will introduce a redesigned user interface and a host of new features, along with revamped icons and system apps. It will roll out to eligible Oppo devices in the coming months. ColorOS 16 also features a new Flux Home Screen option, and introduces upgrades to Oppo's AI features for photography.

ColorOS 16 to Introduce Several New AI Features

Oppo, through a blog post on Wednesday, offered a preview of the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 user interface. The new version will debut on the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series of smartphones. The ColorOS 16 update wll introduce new animations and is claimed to offer more fluidity in various user scenarios. These include quickly opening and closing apps from the Home Screen, App Drawer, or Global Search and switching between apps with gestures or navigating through multiple widgets.

The company says its Luminous Rendering Engine and the Trinity Engine will ensure smoothness while using ColorOS 16. The Luminous Rendering Engine is claimed to eliminate jarring between animations, while the Trinity Engine is said to enhance the gaming experience.

ColorOS 16 also adds a dedicated optimisation project called 'Project Breeze' aimed at delivering more responsive performance. It introduces a refreshed UI and offers personalisation options. Users can now set Motion Photos or videos as wallpapers, pick from a wider range of fonts, or let AI auto-suggest matching text styles based on their wallpaper.

After updating to ColorOS 16, users will also see new customisation options and interactive widgets for the always-on display (AOD) mode. The home screen on the new version has a Flux Home Screen that allows users to long-press any folder or app icon to resize it into various shapes.

ColorOS 16 also adds improvements to Oppo's AI features for photography with the AI Portrait Glow feature. It enhances portraits taken in low light by intelligently adjusting lighting and skin tones for a more flattering, studio-like effect. It also includes features like AI Eraser, AI Unblur and AI Reflection Remover.

Oppo has also upgraded its video editor with Master Cut in ColorOS 16, offering trimming, speed controls, music integration, cropping, text, filters, and manual adjustments for contrast, brightness, and saturation.

The ColorOS 16 update will also upgrade the O+ Connect suite with better cross-device functionality. It supports both macOS and Windows computers. Additionally, the Screen Mirroring feature allows users to cast and interact with up to five phone apps simultaneously on their computer using a mouse and keyboard.

