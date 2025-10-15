Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Unveils ColorOS 16 Update Based on Android 16; Will Debut in India With Oppo Find X9 Series

Oppo Unveils ColorOS 16 Update Based on Android 16; Will Debut in India With Oppo Find X9 Series

ColorOS 16 features an AI Portrait Glow feature to enhance portraits taken in low light by intelligently adjusting lighting and skin tones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 20:29 IST
Oppo Unveils ColorOS 16 Update Based on Android 16; Will Debut in India With Oppo Find X9 Series

Photo Credit: Oppo

With ColorOS 16, O+ Connect now supports both Mac and Windows PCs

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo unveiled ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
  • ColorOS 16 adds improvements to Oppo's AI features for photography
  • ColorOS 16 brings a dedicated optimisation project called Project Breeze
Advertisement

Oppo on Wednesday unveiled ColorOS 16 as its next software update for its smartphones, which is based on Android 16. The latest version of ColorOS will debut in global markets, including India, with the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series. The update will introduce a redesigned user interface and a host of new features, along with revamped icons and system apps. It will roll out to eligible Oppo devices in the coming months. ColorOS 16 also features a new Flux Home Screen option, and introduces upgrades to Oppo's AI features for photography. 

ColorOS 16 to Introduce Several New AI Features

Oppo, through a blog post on Wednesday, offered a preview of the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 user interface. The new version will debut on the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series of smartphones. The ColorOS 16 update wll introduce new animations and is claimed to offer more fluidity in various user scenarios. These include quickly opening and closing apps from the Home Screen, App Drawer, or Global Search and switching between apps with gestures or navigating through multiple widgets. 

The company says its Luminous Rendering Engine and the Trinity Engine will ensure smoothness while using ColorOS 16. The Luminous Rendering Engine is claimed to eliminate jarring between animations, while the Trinity Engine is said to enhance the gaming experience. 

ColorOS 16 also adds a dedicated optimisation project called 'Project Breeze' aimed at delivering more responsive performance. It introduces a refreshed UI and offers personalisation options. Users can now set Motion Photos or videos as wallpapers, pick from a wider range of fonts, or let AI auto-suggest matching text styles based on their wallpaper. 

After updating to ColorOS 16, users will also see new customisation options and interactive widgets for the always-on display (AOD) mode. The home screen on the new version has a Flux Home Screen that allows users to long-press any folder or app icon to resize it into various shapes. 

ColorOS 16 also adds improvements to Oppo's AI features for photography with the AI Portrait Glow feature. It enhances portraits taken in low light by intelligently adjusting lighting and skin tones for a more flattering, studio-like effect. It also includes features like AI Eraser, AI Unblur and AI Reflection Remover.

Oppo has also upgraded its video editor with Master Cut in ColorOS 16, offering trimming, speed controls, music integration, cropping, text, filters, and manual adjustments for contrast, brightness, and saturation.

The ColorOS 16 update will also upgrade the O+ Connect suite with better cross-device functionality. It supports both macOS and Windows computers. Additionally, the Screen Mirroring feature allows users to cast and interact with up to five phone apps simultaneously on their computer using a mouse and keyboard. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo, ColorOS 16, ColorOS 16 Update, ColorOS 16 Features, Android 16, Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find x9 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Astronomers Discover Most Distant And Powerful Odd Radio Circle In The Universe
Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune

Related Stories

Oppo Unveils ColorOS 16 Update Based on Android 16; Will Debut in India With Oppo Find X9 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Announces Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air Competitor
  2. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed: All You Need to Know
  3. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Launched Alongside Smaller MagicPad 3 Model
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India on This Date
  5. Honor Magic 8, Magic 8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched: See Price
  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Explodes During YouTuber's Durability Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
  2. SpaceX Eyes V3 Rocket With Raptor 3 Engines After Wrapping Starship V2 Tests
  3. Researchers Develop Wetsuits That Protect Against Shark Bites And Stings
  4. Final Destination Bloodlines to Be Available for Streaming on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know
  5. Caltech Unveils X1 Robot-Drone Hybrid Capable Of Walking, Driving And Flying
  6. Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune
  7. Pulsar Observations Could Reveal Gravitational Wave Interference From Black Holes
  8. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Action-Crime Film Online
  9. Solar Storm From Four Sun Eruptions Could Cause Minor Geomagnetic Activity
  10. Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »