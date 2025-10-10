OriginOS 6 debuted in China on Friday, alongside the company's new BlueOS 3 operating system for smartwatches. Vivo's upcoming flagship smartphones, the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, will run the latest Android 16-based operating system (OS) out of the box, just like the iQOO 15. Meanwhile, older generation models will receive the OriginOS 6 update in the future. Apart from several new redesigned elements, the new firmware update also brings a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools to Vivo phones, like Live Photo AI Removal and AI Voice Prompts.

The Chinese tech firm, Vivo, held its Developer Conference on Friday, during which the company unveiled the Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It will introduce several AI features to Vivo's and its sub-brand, iQOO's, smartphones. With this, the company has redesigned the user interface of the home page, lock screen, and apps. The new clock widget on the home screen will be resizable and will dynamically adjust itself when notifications appear on it. The overall UI resembles Apple's Liquid Glass, which was part of the iOS 26 update.

OriginOS 6 features circular app icons. The widgets appear with curved edges, too. OriginOS 6 also brings a real-time blur upgrade, progressive blur, and stacked notifications (translated from Chinese). The new Atomic Island (translated from Chinese), which seems to be inspired by Apple's Dynamic Island, will also be part of the update. It will allow users to play-pause music and stop-start the stopwatch, among other things.

Vivo has integrated the new “Blue River Smooth Engine” with the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update. It features super-core computing, dual-rendering architecture, and photonic storage to make animations and transitions smoother, offering a lag-free experience. Vivo claims that with the new engine, the touch responsiveness within apps, switching between different screens, and scrolling frame rate stability will improve significantly.

The OriginOS 6 update will also introduce a new “music lock screen” (translated from Chinese). The control centre has also been redesigned with customisable quick settings.

On top of this, the list of AI tools that will be brought to iQOO and Vivo phones, with the OriginOS 6 update, includes a new AI phone assistant, AI photo elimination, AI summary generation, and Circle to search 2.0. With the new Circle to search feature, people will be allowed to take a screenshot and ask the AI assistant to provide information about a particular object on the screen.

Moreover, it will also get an AI image editor, allowing users to enhance the resolution of their photos, erase objects, and convert them into PDFs. AI image editing is not just limited to still images. With the OriginOS 6 update, users will also be able to eliminate objects from Live Photos, thanks to the new Live Photo AI Removal (translated from Chinese) feature.

For its smartwatches, Vivo unveiled the new BlueOS 3. The new OS will first be released to the Vivo Watch 5 (WiFi and Cellular versions)and iQOO Watch 5 (WiFi and Cellular versions), starting November 3, as part of the public beta programme. The company said that BlueOS 3 will offer up to 33 days of battery life on the Vivo Watch GT 2. It brings new always-on display watch faces, physical animations, personalised app recommendations, and Blue Heart V calling functionality (translated from Chinese).

