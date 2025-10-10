Technology News
English Edition
OriginOS 6 Launched Alongside BlueOS 3 at Vivo Developer Conference 2025: Features, Launch Timeline

OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16, features new AI functionality and improved animations.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 13:56 IST
OriginOS 6 Launched Alongside BlueOS 3 at Vivo Developer Conference 2025: Features, Launch Timeline

Photo Credit: Vivo

OriginOS 6 skin is built on top of Android 16

Highlights
  • OriginOS 6 will launch in India on October 15
  • OriginOS 6 is an Android 16-based user interface
  • Upcoming Vivo and iQOO flagship phones will run the OS out of the box
OriginOS 6 debuted in China on Friday, alongside the company's new BlueOS 3 operating system for smartwatches. Vivo's upcoming flagship smartphones, the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, will run the latest Android 16-based operating system (OS) out of the box, just like the iQOO 15. Meanwhile, older generation models will receive the OriginOS 6 update in the future. Apart from several new redesigned elements, the new firmware update also brings a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools to Vivo phones, like Live Photo AI Removal and AI Voice Prompts.

OriginOS 6 Brings Live Photo AI Removal Among Other AI-Powered Tools

The Chinese tech firm, Vivo, held its Developer Conference on Friday, during which the company unveiled the Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It will introduce several AI features to Vivo's and its sub-brand, iQOO's, smartphones. With this, the company has redesigned the user interface of the home page, lock screen, and apps. The new clock widget on the home screen will be resizable and will dynamically adjust itself when notifications appear on it. The overall UI resembles Apple's Liquid Glass, which was part of the iOS 26 update.

OriginOS 6 features circular app icons. The widgets appear with curved edges, too. OriginOS 6 also brings a real-time blur upgrade, progressive blur, and stacked notifications (translated from Chinese). The new Atomic Island (translated from Chinese), which seems to be inspired by Apple's Dynamic Island, will also be part of the update. It will allow users to play-pause music and stop-start the stopwatch, among other things.

Vivo has integrated the new “Blue River Smooth Engine” with the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update. It features super-core computing, dual-rendering architecture, and photonic storage to make animations and transitions smoother, offering a lag-free experience. Vivo claims that with the new engine, the touch responsiveness within apps, switching between different screens, and scrolling frame rate stability will improve significantly.

The OriginOS 6 update will also introduce a new “music lock screen” (translated from Chinese). The control centre has also been redesigned with customisable quick settings.

On top of this, the list of AI tools that will be brought to iQOO and Vivo phones, with the OriginOS 6 update, includes a new AI phone assistant, AI photo elimination, AI summary generation, and Circle to search 2.0. With the new Circle to search feature, people will be allowed to take a screenshot and ask the AI assistant to provide information about a particular object on the screen.

Moreover, it will also get an AI image editor, allowing users to enhance the resolution of their photos, erase objects, and convert them into PDFs. AI image editing is not just limited to still images. With the OriginOS 6 update, users will also be able to eliminate objects from Live Photos, thanks to the new Live Photo AI Removal (translated from Chinese) feature.

For its smartwatches, Vivo unveiled the new BlueOS 3. The new OS will first be released to the Vivo Watch 5 (WiFi and Cellular versions)and iQOO Watch 5 (WiFi and Cellular versions), starting November 3, as part of the public beta programme. The company said that BlueOS 3 will offer up to 33 days of battery life on the Vivo Watch GT 2. It brings new always-on display watch faces, physical animations, personalised app recommendations, and Blue Heart V calling functionality (translated from Chinese).

Further reading: Origin OS, Origin OS 6, Android 16, Funtouch OS 16, Vivo, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Price Rises Above $121,000 as Crypto Market Sees Technical Reset
Vivo X300, X300 Pro Listed on IMDA Certification Site as Company Prepares for Global Launch

Comment
