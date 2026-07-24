Vivo S2 Reported to Launch in India on August 6; First Sale Date Also Tipped

Vivo could launch the Vivo S2 in India in early August, according to a new leak. The latest information points to a specific launch date and an expected first sale schedule for the smartphone. A promotional poster has also surfaced online, indicating that the announcement may not be far away. Earlier reports have already revealed the handset's expected pricing, storage configurations and key specifications, although Vivo has not yet officially announced the smartphone or confirmed its India launch timeline.

Vivo S2 Launch in India Could Take Place on August 6

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Vivo S2 is scheduled to launch in India on August 6, with its first sale expected to begin on August 11. The tipster also shared an alleged promotional poster featuring the tagline "Vivo S2: Flows Into Your Hands Soon", along with the same launch and sale dates.

The latest leak comes after earlier reports suggested the Vivo S2 could mark the return of the company's S series to India after the Vivo S1 launched in 2019.

The Vivo S2 may be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The handset is also tipped to arrive in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White colour options.

Previously leaked retail listings reportedly listed Vivo S2 demo unit prices of Rs. 38,000 and Rs. 42,000, while a separate listing indicated that the 8GB + 128GB variant could cost Rs. 43,000. The leaked prices were said to be meant for internal retail systems and may not represent the handset's final retail pricing.

Earlier reports suggest the Vivo S2 may sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is also rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

However, a separate 91Mobiles report citing industry sources claims the smartphone could instead use a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset, contradicting earlier leaks. The report also says the handset could support 4K video recording using both the front and rear cameras.

A 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging is also expected.

The Vivo S2 could carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo has yet to officially announce the Vivo S2 or confirm its launch date, pricing and specifications.

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