Apple launched the iPhone Air as its first ultra-slim smartphone last year. The handset debuted a really slim profile, but at the cost of camera performance and battery life. A new leak, however, suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant could address both of these concerns with its successor. Widely referred to as the iPhone Air 2, the purported handset's specifications have been leaked by a tipster, and it may be in line for a spring 2027 launch.

iPhone Air 2 Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iPhone Air 2 could feature a larger battery and two rear cameras (via Gizmochina). With this move, the tech giant could finally address two of the main limitations associated with the first-generation iPhone Air.

The iPhone Air 2 is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K+ resolution and a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate. The screen size aligns with a previous leak.

The next-generation model is expected to run on an A20-series chipset manufactured using a 2nm process. Its battery is tipped to have a capacity of 3,500mAh, compared with the 3,149mAh battery in the original iPhone Air. That would represent an increase of around 11 percent. If accurate, this will result in a noticeable jump in battery life and fill the hardware gap between other iPhone models.

The leaked capacity corroborates a previous leak, where the same tipster cited supply chain sources and hinted at a 3,500mAh battery capacity.

The camera setup is also expected to change. The iPhone Air 2 is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera alongside a new ultra-wide camera. For comparison, the iPhone Air has a single shooter at the back. The phone is also expected to retain Face ID for biometric authentication.

As for its launch timeline, the iPhone Air 2 could debut in spring 2027 alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, according to reports. For context, the iPhone Air was released in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,19,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. The 512GB and 1TB storage options are priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.