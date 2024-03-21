Technology News
Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, Sony IMX882 Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T3 5G ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2024 13:41 IST
Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, Sony IMX882 Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3 5G is offered in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo T3 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Vivo T3 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Vivo T3 5G has been launched in India on Thursday, March 21. It succeeds the Vivo T2 5G that was unveiled in April 2023. The newly launched mid-range Vivo handset comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. It features a flat AMOLED display and a dual rear camera unit. The handset is offered in two colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country later this month.

Vivo T3 5G price in India, availability

Offered in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colour options, the Vivo T3 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 256GB configuration is listed at Rs. 21,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting March 27, 12pm IST via the Vivo India online store and Flipkart.

Vivo T3 5G specifications, features

The Vivo T3 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Vivo T3 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit. The front camera placed in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen holds a 16-megapixel sensor.

Vivo T3 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It gets 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. 

The Vivo T3 5G in Cosmic Blue measures 163.17mm x 75.81mm x 7.83mm and weighs 185.5g, whereas the Crystal Flake variant is slightly thicker at 7.95mm and heavier at 188g.

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo T3 5G, Vivo T3 5G India launch, Vivo T3 5G price in India, Vivo T3 5G specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
