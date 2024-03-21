Vivo T3 5G has been launched in India on Thursday, March 21. It succeeds the Vivo T2 5G that was unveiled in April 2023. The newly launched mid-range Vivo handset comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. It features a flat AMOLED display and a dual rear camera unit. The handset is offered in two colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country later this month.

Vivo T3 5G price in India, availability

Offered in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colour options, the Vivo T3 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 256GB configuration is listed at Rs. 21,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting March 27, 12pm IST via the Vivo India online store and Flipkart.

Vivo T3 5G specifications, features

The Vivo T3 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Vivo T3 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit. The front camera placed in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen holds a 16-megapixel sensor.

Vivo T3 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It gets 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The Vivo T3 5G in Cosmic Blue measures 163.17mm x 75.81mm x 7.83mm and weighs 185.5g, whereas the Crystal Flake variant is slightly thicker at 7.95mm and heavier at 188g.

