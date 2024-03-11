Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo T3 5G smartphone will launch soon in India. The exact launch date is still under wraps, but the company has confirmed that the upcoming phone will be sold via Flipkart in the country. The e-commerce website has set up a dedicated microsite to tease the rear design of the Vivo T3 5G. Separately, price range, key specifications, and renders of the Vivo T3 5G have surfaced online. It is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and could support 44W fast charging.

Through a teaser video on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Vivo announced the arrival of the Vivo T3 5G in India. Flipkart has also created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the design of the handset. It is shown in a green shade with a design similar to its predecessor — Vivo T2. A triple camera setup is arranged vertically on the back. Vivo didn't disclose the exact launch date or the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

However, price range, renders, and specifications of the Vivo T3 5G were shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with Appuals. As per the report, it will be priced at around Rs. 20,000. The handset could be offered in crystal flake and cosmic blue shades.

The Vivo T3 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness. The screen is likely to get a hole punch cutout in the centre. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. The phone could offer virtual RAM support as well. It is said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

For optics, the Vivo T3 5G is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 lens with an f/1.79 aperture and OIS support, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a flicker sensor. On the front, it might feature a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo T3 will reportedly have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It could also carry dual stereo speakers and IP54 rated water and dust resistance build. The cosmic blue colour option is said to measure 7.83mm in thickness and weigh 185.5 grams, while the crystal flake colour variant might measure 7.95mm in thickness and weigh 188 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.