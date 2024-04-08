Vivo T3x 5G has been confirmed to launch in India soon. Key features of the handset, including its design, have been officially teased. The price range of the phone has also been revealed. The handset will join the Vivo T3 5G, which was unveiled in the country in March this year. The standard t3 5G variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Vivo T3x 5G will succeed the Vivo T2x 5G, which was launched in the country in April 2023.

Vivo India announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Vivo T3x 5G will launch in India soon. A Flipkart microsite of the handset has gone live teasing some details of the handset. The precise launch date has not yet been revealed. In the accompanying teaser, the phone is seen in a sparkling red colourway with a glossy finish.

Switch on your turbo energy with the upcoming #vivoT3X 5G. Making its way to you soon.



Know more https://t.co/SrcvfjQaY6#GetSetTurbo pic.twitter.com/aYNU1cazpT — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 8, 2024

The rear panel of the Vivo T3x 5G appears to house a large circular camera module bordered with a golden ring. It is equipped with dual camera sensors and an LED flash unit. The power button and the volume rockers are seen on the right edge of the handset. It is also confirmed to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India.

Further, the microsite reveals that a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with an AnTuTu score of 560,000 will power the Vivo T3x 5G. This detail will be confirmed on April 12. Although the exact processor make has not yet been confirmed, the handset has previously been tipped to pack a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

The battery details of the Vivo T3x 5G will be revealed on April 15, according to the microsite. The aforementioned leak suggested that the phone could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is also expected to get Dual Stereo speakers with audio booster support. The recent leak also added that the phone could launch between April 19 and April 22.

Vivo T2x 5G launched in India at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants were priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. Offered in Aurora Gold, Glimmer Black, and Marine Blue shades, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.