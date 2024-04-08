Technology News

Vivo T3x 5G India Launch Confirmed; Price Range, Design, Key Features Teased

Vivo T3x 5G is confirmed to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 19:13 IST
Vivo T3x 5G India Launch Confirmed; Price Range, Design, Key Features Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3x 5G will likely succeed the Vivo T2x 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo T3x 5G will get a large circular rear camera module
  • The handset will be equipped with dual rear cameras
  • The Vivo T3x 5G has been teased in a sparkling red colourway
Advertisement

Vivo T3x 5G has been confirmed to launch in India soon. Key features of the handset, including its design, have been officially teased. The price range of the phone has also been revealed. The handset will join the Vivo T3 5G, which was unveiled in the country in March this year. The standard t3 5G variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Vivo T3x 5G will succeed the Vivo T2x 5G, which was launched in the country in April 2023.

Vivo India announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Vivo T3x 5G will launch in India soon. A Flipkart microsite of the handset has gone live teasing some details of the handset. The precise launch date has not yet been revealed. In the accompanying teaser, the phone is seen in a sparkling red colourway with a glossy finish. 

The rear panel of the Vivo T3x 5G appears to house a large circular camera module bordered with a golden ring. It is equipped with dual camera sensors and an LED flash unit. The power button and the volume rockers are seen on the right edge of the handset. It is also confirmed to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India.

Further, the microsite reveals that a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with an AnTuTu score of 560,000 will power the Vivo T3x 5G. This detail will be confirmed on April 12. Although the exact processor make has not yet been confirmed, the handset has previously been tipped to pack a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

The battery details of the Vivo T3x 5G will be revealed on April 15, according to the microsite. The aforementioned leak suggested that the phone could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is also expected to get Dual Stereo speakers with audio booster support. The recent leak also added that the phone could launch between April 19 and April 22.

Vivo T2x 5G launched in India at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants were priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. Offered in Aurora Gold, Glimmer Black, and Marine Blue shades, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T3 5G

Vivo T3 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo T3x 5G, Vivo T3x 5G India launch, Vivo T3x 5G price in India, Vivo T3x 5G specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQoo Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, More
Bitcoin Miners Begin Token Offloading Hoping to Retain Profits Before Upcoming Halving
Vivo T3x 5G India Launch Confirmed; Price Range, Design, Key Features Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Eclipse 2024: List of Upcoming Eclipses, Safety Tips, and More
  2. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  3. Apple Might Slash Battery Capacity of This iPhone 16 Model
  4. iQoo Announces Discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, More
  5. Realme P1 5G Series Officially Teased, to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC Goes Official in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Vivo T3x 5G Price Range in India, Design, Key Features Officially Teased
  9. Realme to Launch India-Exclusive P Series Soon; Will Be Sold via Flipkart
  10. Honor X9b Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V30e 5G Design Tipped via Alleged Retail Box; India Launch Could Be Imminent
  2. Google Reportedly Experimenting With Short Videos Filter to Show Content from TikTok, Reels, More in Search
  3. Vivo T3x 5G India Launch Confirmed; Price Range, Design, Key Features Teased
  4. Google Pixel Users Could Soon Get a Lookup Feature to Identify Unknown Callers: Report
  5. Apple Supplier Pegatron Said to Be in Talks With Tata to Sell Its Only India iPhone Plant
  6. iQoo Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, More
  7. Bitcoin Miners Begin Token Offloading Hoping to Retain Profits Before Upcoming Halving
  8. OpenAI Reportedly Used Data From YouTube Videos to Train GPT-4 AI Model
  9. Realme P1 5G Series India Launch Set for April 15; Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  10. iPhone 16 Pro Series, iPhone 16 Tipped to Get Larger Batteries; iPhone 16 Plus May Not
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »