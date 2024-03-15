Technology News
Vivo T3 5G India Launch Date Set for Next Week; Teased to Run on MediaTek Dimensity Processor

Vivo T3 5G is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2024 14:35 IST
Vivo T3 5G India Launch Date Set for Next Week; Teased to Run on MediaTek Dimensity Processor

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000 in the country

Highlights
  • Vivo T3 5G will go on sale through Flipkart
  • It could be offered in crystal flake and cosmic blue shades
  • Vivo T3 5G could sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen
Vivo T3 5G will launch in India next week, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Friday (March 15). It is confirmed to be sold via Flipkart in the country. The e-commerce website is teasing the arrival of new T-series smartphone via a dedicated microsite on its India website. The Vivo T3 5G is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity series processor. It will also include a dual stereo speaker setup. The Vivo T3 5G is expected to come as the successor to last year's Vivo T2.

The launch of Vivo T3 5G will take place on March 21 at 12:00pm IST, Vivo announced through a media invite. Additionally, Flipkart has set up a new microsite for the handset revealing its design and specifications. It is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity series processor. Vivo didn't disclose the exact model, but it is speculated to be a Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Vivo T3 5G will be available in a blue shade and it is shown to have a triple rear camera setup alongside an LED flash. The camera unit is teased to include a Sony sensor with support for optical image stabilisation.

The Vivo T3 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000 in the country. It could be offered in crystal flake and cosmic blue shades.

As per a past leak, the Vivo T3 5G will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It is tipped to come in 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The phone could offer virtual RAM support as well.

It is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 lens, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and a flicker sensor. On the front, it is likely to get a 16-megapixel shooter. The Vivo T3 is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It could also have an IP54 rated water and dust resistance build.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
