Technology News
English Edition

Reliance Digital India Sale: Google Pixel 9a, Samsung Galaxy S25+, iPhone 13 Get Discounts

Reliance Digital India Sale will conclude on August 17.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 August 2025 19:06 IST
Reliance Digital India Sale: Google Pixel 9a, Samsung Galaxy S25+, iPhone 13 Get Discounts

Pixel 9a is available for Rs. 42,999 in the ongoing Reliance Digital India sale

Highlights
  • Reliance Digital's Digital India Sale is now live on its official website
  • The offer sale features discounts of up to 25 percent on various products
  • Shoppers can benefit from additional savings through select bank offers
Advertisement

Reliance Digital has kicked off its 2025 Independence Day-themed Reliance Digital India Sale, offering deals across a wide selection of electronics such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. The sale features discounts of up to 25 percent on various products. Shoppers can also benefit from additional savings through select bank offers stacked on top of existing deals. Meanwhile, Reliance Digital is also running offers that include no-cost EMIs and exchange options for added value. The sale will run til August 17.

Reliance Digital India Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones

Reliance Digital's Digital India Sale is now live on its official website, featuring discounts on a wide range of electronics. Popular smartphones such as the Pixel 9a, Galaxy S25+, iPhone 13, and Vivo T4 Lite are listed with discounted prices. Other major deals include discounts on MacBook Air (M1) and HP Victus 15 laptops.

Smartwatches start at just Rs. 899, wireless earphones from Rs. 399, and Wi-Fi printers from Rs. 4,299. Laptops in the sale are available starting at Rs. 52,999. In addition, washing machines are available starting at Rs. 6,399, while refrigerator prices begin at Rs. 9,990. For those looking to buy an air conditioner, 1.5-ton models are listed from Rs. 26,990 onwards.

Customers shopping during the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale can enjoy up to 10 percent instant discount using Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. ICICI Bank users can also avail up to 10 percent off on payments made via credit, debit cards and EMIs.

Additionally, those who shop for Rs. 10,000 or more will receive a five percent discount coupon, which can be redeemed up to three times between August 18 and September 10, 2025, on the Reliance Digital website or app. No-cost EMI options are available on select items, along with exchange offers for added savings.

Reliance Digital India Sale: Here Are the Best Deals on Electronics

Product MRP Effective Sale Price
Pixel 9a Rs. 49,999 Rs. 42,999
Redmi A4 5G Rs. 8,299 Rs. 7,998
Vivo T4 Lite Rs. 9,999 Rs. 9,249
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Rs. 99,999 Rs. 79,999
iPhone 13 Rs. 49,900 Rs. 39,999
Oppo K13x 5G Rs. 11,999 Rs. 10,799
iPad 11-inch A16 Rs. 34,900 Rs. 30,500
MacBook Air M4 Rs. 99,900 Rs. 80,900
HP Victus 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H) Rs. 64,499 Rs. 59,999
LG 43-inch 4K UHD SMART LED TV (43UR75006LC) Rs. 49,990 Rs. 26,990
Amazfit Pop 3R Smart Watch Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,149
Oppo K13x 5G

Oppo K13x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fluid adaptive 120Hz display
  • Extremely durable build
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden operating system
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Oppo K13x 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimal design with IP68 rating
  • Really good cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI and seven years of OS updates
  • Good display
  • Doesn’t heat much
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezels with dated glass protection
  • Slow charging
  • 8GB RAM isn’t enough
Read detailed Google Pixel 9a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Reliance Digital India sale, Reliance, Reliance Digital India sale 2025, Reliance Independence Day Sale 2025, Pixel 9a, iPhone 13, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Russia Imposes Partial Restrictions on WhatsApp, Telegram Voice Calls

Related Stories

Reliance Digital India Sale: Google Pixel 9a, Samsung Galaxy S25+, iPhone 13 Get Discounts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. iQOO 15 Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked Online
  3. Tecno Spark Go 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  4. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 25,000 in India
  5. Nothing's Independence Day Sale: Discounts on Ear A, Buds 2 Plus and More
  6. Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Review: A Solid Choice for Your Car
  7. Vijay Sales Freedom Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone 16 Pro Max and More
  8. iPhone 17 Air in Sky Blue Colourway Appears in a Video Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X7c 5G India Launch Date Set for August 18; to Be Available Exclusively via Amazon
  2. Russia Imposes Partial Restrictions on WhatsApp, Telegram Voice Calls
  3. HTC Vive Eagle AI Smart Glasses Launched With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 SoC, AI Assistant: Price, Specifications
  4. Tecno Spark Go 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Specifications
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More Discounted in Nothing's Independence Day Sale
  6. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Mortal Kombat 1, Marvel's Spider-Man and Sword of the Sea in August
  7. Amazon's Next Color Kindle Leaked Hinting "Petit Color" Could Be a Cheaper Alternative
  8. iPhone 17 Series Launch Countdown Begins: This Is When Apple Can Announce September Event
  9. Samsung’s Display-Less AI Smartglasses are Reportedly Delayed to Next Year
  10. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »