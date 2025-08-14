Reliance Digital has kicked off its 2025 Independence Day-themed Reliance Digital India Sale, offering deals across a wide selection of electronics such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. The sale features discounts of up to 25 percent on various products. Shoppers can also benefit from additional savings through select bank offers stacked on top of existing deals. Meanwhile, Reliance Digital is also running offers that include no-cost EMIs and exchange options for added value. The sale will run til August 17.

Reliance Digital India Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones

Reliance Digital's Digital India Sale is now live on its official website, featuring discounts on a wide range of electronics. Popular smartphones such as the Pixel 9a, Galaxy S25+, iPhone 13, and Vivo T4 Lite are listed with discounted prices. Other major deals include discounts on MacBook Air (M1) and HP Victus 15 laptops.

Smartwatches start at just Rs. 899, wireless earphones from Rs. 399, and Wi-Fi printers from Rs. 4,299. Laptops in the sale are available starting at Rs. 52,999. In addition, washing machines are available starting at Rs. 6,399, while refrigerator prices begin at Rs. 9,990. For those looking to buy an air conditioner, 1.5-ton models are listed from Rs. 26,990 onwards.

Customers shopping during the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale can enjoy up to 10 percent instant discount using Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. ICICI Bank users can also avail up to 10 percent off on payments made via credit, debit cards and EMIs.

Additionally, those who shop for Rs. 10,000 or more will receive a five percent discount coupon, which can be redeemed up to three times between August 18 and September 10, 2025, on the Reliance Digital website or app. No-cost EMI options are available on select items, along with exchange offers for added savings.

Reliance Digital India Sale: Here Are the Best Deals on Electronics