Vivo is reportedly working on multiple new smartphones that have surfaced through recent leaks and certification listings. Two of the latest sightings involve devices that are yet to receive official names, adding to the company's upcoming smartphone portfolio. While one model has appeared on a benchmarking platform, another has surfaced in China's certification database. The listings offer an early look at the devices, but Vivo has not confirmed their identities, specifications or launch plans.

Vivo V2607, V2608A Surface in Leaks Ahead of Upcoming Launches

The Vivo V2607 has appeared on Geekbench with MediaTek's MT6881 chipset, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) spotted. The listing shows four CPU cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four at 2.0GHz, with the chip believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC. It also reveals 8GB of RAM and Android 16. Vivo has not yet disclosed the phone's final name or other specifications.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset already features in the Vivo's lineup. The Vivo S60e, also known as the Vitality Edition, and iQOO Z11S use the chip in China, while the iQOO Z11 carries it in India. This raises the possibility that the V2607 could be a rebranded model for another market, although its identity remains unclear.

Additionally, the tech blogger also noted that the Vivo V2608A has surfaced on China's 3C certification database. The listing shows support for a 90W charging adapter but does not reveal the phone's commercial name or other hardware details.

The V2608A is one of several Vivo models to appear in recent Chinese certification records. The V2609A has been linked to the upcoming Vivo X500 and is reportedly paired with 90W charging and N79 5G support. Meanwhile, the V2602DA is tipped to be an X500 Pro variant with Beidou satellite communication, while the V2602A could represent a version without the feature. This has led to speculation that the V2608A may also belong to the X500 family, although there is no confirmation yet.

Previous reports have also linked the Vivo X500 series with AI features involving Vivo's BlueLM and platforms from Zhipu AI, Baidu, ByteDance, DeepSeek and Alibaba. However, there is no indication that these capabilities apply to the V2608A.

The new sightings come ahead of Vivo's upcoming flagship launches. The iQOO 16, identified by model number V2606A, has reportedly received certification with 100W charging and N79 5G support. It is also expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, with its China launch tipped for late September or early October.

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