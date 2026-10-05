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Google Fitbit Edge to Reportedly Launch Soon Globally as Design Renders Surface Online

Google Fitbit Edge is said to sport a similar design to the recently launched Fitbit Air.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 11:32 IST
Google Fitbit Edge to Reportedly Launch Soon Globally as Design Renders Surface Online

Google Fitbit Air was recently launched in India

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Highlights
  • Google Fitbit Edge could sport a pill-shaped display
  • Google Fitbit Edge might ship with a silicone strap
  • Google Fitbit Edge could be offered in three colourways
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Google launched the Fitbit Air in India late last month as the Mountain View-based tech giant's first screen-less fitness tracker in the country. The wearable arrived in India months after its global debut, offering various health and activity tracking features. Google says that its screen-free design aims to minimise distractions from notification alerts that conventional smartwatches offer. However, it now appears that the tech giant is also working on a new Fitbit model, which is similar to the Fitbit Air, but will be equipped with a display. The new wearable is said to launch soon, as its purported renders have surfaced online.

Google Fitbit Edge Design, Features Leaked

Android Headlines has published the purported computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the Google Fitbit Edge, revealing the design of the fitness tracker. The tech giant is claimed to launch its new fitness tracker later this year. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. The report suggests that Google's Fitbit Edge will be available for purchase in three colour options, including black, green, and orange.

google fitbit edge android headlines inline Google Fitbit Edge

Google Fitbit Edge might offer similar health tracking features as the Fitbit Air.
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

Further, the Google Fitbit Edge is shown to feature a pill-shaped display. It is said to be similar to the Fitbit Air, with the major difference between the two fitness trackers being the display. Users will be able to receive notifications and alerts on their wrists. However, the number of alerts could be fewer than a Google Pixel Watch model. It is said to ship with similar features to the Fitbit Charge series.

Moreover, the report highlights that the Google Fitbit Edge will ship with interchangeable silicone straps. It is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Also, the fitness tracker will reportedly offer a set of apps, including Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Find My Phone. It is claimed to offer reliable GPS tracking and elevation tracking via the altimeter, along with automatic activity recognition.

A navigation button could be placed on the right side of the Google Fitbit Edge. The list of onboard sensors is said to be closer to the Google Fitbit Air, which offers heart rate tracking, heart rhythm tracking with AFib alerts, blood oxygen monitoring with the SpO2 sensor, resting heart rate tracking, heart rate variability monitoring, sleep stage tracking, and sleep duration monitoring. The fitness tracker could be compatible with Android and iOS devices. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

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Further reading: Google Fitbit Edge, Google Fitbit Air, Google, Google Fitbit Edge Design, Google Fitbit Edge Launch, Google Fitbit Edge Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Google Fitbit Edge to Reportedly Launch Soon Globally as Design Renders Surface Online
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