Vivo is likely to expand its V-series smartphones in China with the launch of the Vivo V29 5G. The handset has reportedly been spotted on the FCC certification website hinting at some of its key specifications. The smartphone was also spotted on the NBTC certification site recently. It is tipped to pack a 4,505mAh battery. However, Vivo is yet to reveal any details of the purported smartphone, which is expected to succeed the Vivo V27.

According to a Pricebaba report, the purported Vivo V29 has been listed on the FCC certification site with the model number V2250. The listing suggests the battery specifications as well as the connectivity options of the phone.

The handset is said to be backed by a 4,505mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The charger is said to carry the model number V8073L0A0. Additionally, the listing also suggests 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity options. The report also adds that the Vivo V29 will ship with a 6.7-inch OLED full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. For software, it could run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS out of the box.

Other than these, the camera specifications are also leaked. The Vivo V29 is said to pack a 64-megapixel main rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. However, Vivo is yet to announce any details of the Vivo V29. The launch timeline and more details about its specifications should surface in the coming weeks.

The purported Vivo V29 is expected to succeed the Vivo V27, which was launched earlier this year. The phone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC and runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13.

