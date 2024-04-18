Technology News
  • Vivo V30e Set to Launch in India Soon; Teased to Get 5,500mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Selfie Camera

Vivo V30e has dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2024 18:10 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30e is tipped to feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V30e is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM
  • It will be offered in Velvet Red and Silk Blue colour options
  • Vivo V30e is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Vivo V29e
Vivo V30e is all set to make its India debut soon. The Chinese smartphone brand posted teased the  arrival of the new V-series smartphone in the country on Thursday, April 18 on X. The Vivo V30e is confirmed to be available in two colour options. It will have a curved display and offer a 5,500mAh battery. The upcoming handset is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and 8GB of RAM. It is expected to debut as a successor to the Vivo V29e.

A dedicated landing page has gone live on the Vivo India website confirming that the Vivo V30e is launching soon in the country. The listing indicates Velvet Red and Silk Blue colour options for the handset. It is seen with a curved display with slim bezels on all sides. It sports a dual rear camera unit alongside an Aura light LED flash. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor and it also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera, which is placed inside the hole punch cutout on the top.

Further, the Vivo V30e is confirmed to have a 5,500mAh battery that is claimed to deliver four years of battery health and double battery lifespan compared to the industry standard.

The Vivo V30e 5G is said to run on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB RAM. It could ship with the Android 14 operating system. The handset could debut as a sibling of the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro.

The Vivo V30e is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Vivo V29e. The latter is currently priced at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
