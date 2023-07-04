E-commerce giant, Amazon India is all set to host its annual Prime Day sale on July 15 and 16. Along with the several discounts and offers on products, the company has also brought a special youth offer for Prime subscription. The offer will get the Prime subscription price slashed by 50 percent for a certain age group of users. The monthly membership plan for Amazon Prime costs Rs. 299 while the annual plan cost Rs. 1,499. The subscription comes with several benefits including free delivery, early bird access to the sale as well as access to Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Amazon has announced the Prime Youth offer for users aged between 18 and 24 years. The offer brings a cashback of Rs. 150 and Rs. 750 on Amazon Prime monthly and annual subscription plans, respectively. The prime membership costs Rs. 299 per month and Rs. 1,499 per year for other users.

To avail of this benefit, users will have to go to the youth offer tab available in Amazon Android app and proceed to buy a Prime membership. There, they can select a monthly or an annual plan and make payments. Next, they will be required to verify their age by submitting the requisite documents. Once done, eligible users will get Rs. 150 or Rs. 750 cashback on the monthly and annual subscriptions, respectively. Do note that the age verification must be done within 15 days of membership activation. Also, the cashback will be credited in the form of an Amazon Pay Gift Card.

The Amazon Prime membership gives users access to discounts on delivery charges and access to Amazon's over-the-top entertainment platform Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Amazon has announced to launch more than 45,000 new products from over 400 Indian and global brands including OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, and more. Over 1,500 new products are set to be launched from over 110 small and medium businesses across categories including electronics, fashion & grooming, and jewellery.

