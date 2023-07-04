Technology News

Boult Striker Plus Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details

Boult Striker Plus smartwatch comes with more than 120 sports modes, including cricket, running, and cycling.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2023 20:00 IST
Photo Credit: Boult Audio

Boult Striker Plus price in India is set at Rs. 1,299

Highlights
  • Boult Striker Plus sports a round display
  • The smartwatch has over 150 cloud-based watch faces
  • Boult Striker Plus offers an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance

Boult Striker Plus smartwatch has been launched in India. The latest offering from the Indian manufacturer sports a 1.39-inch circular display, that is said to offer HD resolution. The wearable comes with features like Bluetooth calling and smart health monitors including a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. It also gets Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and a dedicated microphone and speaker for calling. The smartwatch has a zinc-alloy frame and it offers an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Boult Striker Plus smartwatch price in India

Boult Striker Plus price in India is set at Rs. 1,299 and is available for purchase via the official Boult website. The watch is available in four colour shades namely Black, Blue, White, and Emerald.

Boult Striker Plus specifications, features

The new smartwatch from Boult comes with a round dial and a crown button. The Boult Striker Plus sports a 1.39-inch HD display with 350 nits brightness. Along with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity support, the watch also has a dedicated mic and speaker for calling.

Boult's Striker Plus smartwatch comes equipped with a SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitor, blood-pressure tracker, female health tracker, and sleep monitor. As part of the fitness tracking package, it supports tracking of over 120 sports modes including cricket, running, cycling, basketball, yoga, and swimming. Users can also choose from over 150 watch faces for the smartwatch, which can be downloaded from an online store. Additionally, the watch supports AI voice assistants with Siri on iPhone and Google Assistant on Android.

Furthermore, the smartwatch can show notifications for messages, calls, and other apps for the connected smartphone. The Boult Striker Plus comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Other highlights of the watch include an inbuilt alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, weather data, and sedentary reminders. 

Boult Audio Striker Plus

Boult Audio Striker Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Blue, White, and Emerald
Display Size 44mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
