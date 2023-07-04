Boult Striker Plus smartwatch has been launched in India. The latest offering from the Indian manufacturer sports a 1.39-inch circular display, that is said to offer HD resolution. The wearable comes with features like Bluetooth calling and smart health monitors including a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. It also gets Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and a dedicated microphone and speaker for calling. The smartwatch has a zinc-alloy frame and it offers an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Boult Striker Plus smartwatch price in India

Boult Striker Plus price in India is set at Rs. 1,299 and is available for purchase via the official Boult website. The watch is available in four colour shades namely Black, Blue, White, and Emerald.

Boult Striker Plus specifications, features

The new smartwatch from Boult comes with a round dial and a crown button. The Boult Striker Plus sports a 1.39-inch HD display with 350 nits brightness. Along with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity support, the watch also has a dedicated mic and speaker for calling.

Boult's Striker Plus smartwatch comes equipped with a SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitor, blood-pressure tracker, female health tracker, and sleep monitor. As part of the fitness tracking package, it supports tracking of over 120 sports modes including cricket, running, cycling, basketball, yoga, and swimming. Users can also choose from over 150 watch faces for the smartwatch, which can be downloaded from an online store. Additionally, the watch supports AI voice assistants with Siri on iPhone and Google Assistant on Android.

Furthermore, the smartwatch can show notifications for messages, calls, and other apps for the connected smartphone. The Boult Striker Plus comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Other highlights of the watch include an inbuilt alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, weather data, and sedentary reminders.

