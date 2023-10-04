Vivo V29 Pro and Vivo V29 were launched in India on Wednesday (October 4). The latest V-series smartphones from the Chinese smartphone brand flaunt 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Vivo V29 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Vivo V29 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. The Vivo 29 series run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and pack triple rear cameras. They come as a successor to the Vivo V27 series that debuted in the country in March. Both models pack 50-megapixel selfie shooters, backed by 4,600mAh battery units with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo V29 Pro, Vivo V29 price in India, availability

The Vivo V29 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs. 42,999. It is offered in Himalayan Blue and Space Black shades. The Vivo V29, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red and Space Black colour options.

They are currently up for pre-booking in the country through Flipkart, Vivo's online store and offline retail partners. The delivery of Vivo V29 Pro is slated to begin from October 10, while the regular model will be available starting October 17.

Vivo V29 Pro specifications

The Vivo V29 Pro and Vivo V29 come with similar specifications and design. The dual SIM (nano) Vivo V29 Pro run FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness and up to 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. The available RAM can be "extended" up to 20GB with additional unused storage.

For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support, a 12-megapixel portrait camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The rear camera supports different video and photography modes, including slow motion, micro move, supermoon, dual view, live photo, panorama, and time-lapse photography. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

Vivo has packed 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Vivo V29 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Beidu, GLONASS, Galileo, Navic, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. Further, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Vivo V29 Pro is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in as little as 50 minutes. It measures 164x74.37x7.4mm and weighs 188 grams.

Vivo V29 specifications

The Vivo V29 features the same SIM, software and display specifications as the Vivo V29 Pro. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has support for the Extended RAM feature.

Vivo V29

The triple rear camera unit of Vivo V29 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies and video chats, it has the same 50-megapixel front camera.

It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, though other connectivity options are identical to the Vivo V29 Pro, as are the sensors. It also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It houses a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The handset measures 164.18x74.37 cm × 7.46mm and weighs 186 grams.

