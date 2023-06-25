Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications

Vivo Y36 was launched in India on June 20. The 5G smartphone from Vivo Y series is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and coupled with 8GB of RAM. It gets a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. On the other hand, Oppo A78 5G was launched in India in January this year, and runs on a MediaTek Helio 700 SoC. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Both Oppo A78 and Vivo Y36 are 5G smartphones, and here's a comparison between the two smartphones to know about the pricing and specifications similarities and differences.

Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G price in India

The Vivo Y36 5G was launched in India in a single storage configuration, coupled with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The smartphone comes at a price of Rs. 16,999 and is available in two colour variants — Meteor Black and Vibrant Gold.

Similarly, the Oppo A78 5G is also available in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, marked at Rs. 18,999. It is offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colour options.

Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G specifications

The smartphones from Vivo and Oppo come with several similarities. Vivo Y36 as well as Oppo A78 have support for dual sim (Nano) and run on Android 13-based operating systems. While Vivo Y36 runs on Funtouch OS 13, the Oppo A78 5G runs on ColorOS 13.

The Vivo Y36 features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) LCD display. Oppo A78, on the other hand, sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,1612 pixels) IPS LCD screen. In terms of processor, the Vivo Y36 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, while Oppo A78 gets a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Talking about the camera, both smartphones get a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear. However, for front cameras, Oppo A78 and Vivo Y36 sport an 8-megapixel and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, respectively.

