Vivo S17e has been launched by the company in China as a successor to the Vivo S16e which made its debut last year. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset, which is available in three colour variants, is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The phone features a dual rear camera setup.

Vivo S17e price, availability

Vivo S17e pricing starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants priced at CNY CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively.

The handset is available in Quicksand Gold, Clear Wave Blue, and Starry Night Dark (translated from Chinese). The phone is available for pre-order via the Vivo China e-store. It will go on sale from May 20.

Vivo S17e specifications, features

The successor to the Vivo S16e sports a 6.78-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. It also has a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

This handset runs on Android 13- based OriginOS 3 out-of-the-box. For optics, the Vivo S17e features a dual rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and sports an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Additionally, the Vivo S17e measures 164.20×74.90×7.4mm and weighs 178g.

