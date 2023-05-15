Technology News
Vivo S17e pricing starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2023 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo S17e is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo S17e runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3
  • The handset is equipped with a 4600mAh battery
  • Vivo S17e sports an AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh

Vivo S17e has been launched by the company in China as a successor to the Vivo S16e which made its debut last year. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset, which is available in three colour variants, is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The phone features a dual rear camera setup.

Vivo S17e price, availability

Vivo S17e pricing starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants priced at CNY CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively.

The handset is available in Quicksand Gold, Clear Wave Blue, and Starry Night Dark (translated from Chinese). The phone is available for pre-order via the Vivo China e-store. It will go on sale from May 20.

Vivo S17e specifications, features

The successor to the Vivo S16e sports a 6.78-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. It also has a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

This handset runs on Android 13- based OriginOS 3 out-of-the-box. For optics, the Vivo S17e features a dual rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and sports an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Additionally, the Vivo S17e measures 164.20×74.90×7.4mm and weighs 178g. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Vivo S17e, Vivo S17e specifications, Vivo S17e price, Vivo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
