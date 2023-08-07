Vivo V29e is reportedly making its way to markets soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese company, but according to a leak, the smartphone will make its India debut by the end of this month. The Vivo V29e is tipped to arrive as a premium smartphone. It could pack a glass design with a colour-changing back panel. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400-series chipset. Additionally, renders of the smartphone have leaked online suggesting its front and back designs. The Vivo V29e is seen carrying a dual rear camera setup in the leaked images.

A report by MySmartPrice has suggested the India launch timeline of the Vivo V29e. As per the report, Vivo will unveil the handset by August end. It could be the most premium smartphone 'e' variant in the Vivo V series. The Vivo V29e is expected to come as a close sibling of the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Lite.

The Vivo V29e is said to come with a glass finish with a colour-changing glass panel. It is expected to run on Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13 and have a 3D curved display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. A Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset codenamed 'Holi' is expected to power the Vivo V29e. It could be either Snapdragon 480 5G or the Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC.

Additionally, Vivo V29e renders were shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in collaboration with 91Mobiles Hindi. The leaked renders show the handset in blue and black colour options. It is seen sporting a hole punch display design in the images.

Leaked renders suggest that the Vivo phone will come with a dual rear camera setup with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation). The power button and volume rocker are seen on the left spine of the Vivo V29e.

Past reports claimed that the Vivo V29e would be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 Series SoC. The handset has also been tipped to house a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

