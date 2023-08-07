Technology News

Vivo V29e India Launch Timeline, Renders Leaked, May Pack Snapdragon 400-Series SoC

Vivo V29e is seen carrying a dual rear camera setup in the leaked images.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2023 18:07 IST
Vivo V29e India Launch Timeline, Renders Leaked, May Pack Snapdragon 400-Series SoC

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @ishanagarwal24

Vivo V29e is seen sporting a hole punch display design in the images

Highlights
  • Vivo V29e is reportedly in the works
  • It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400-series SoC
  • It is expected to come as a close sibling of Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Lite

Vivo V29e is reportedly making its way to markets soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese company, but according to a leak, the smartphone will make its India debut by the end of this month. The Vivo V29e is tipped to arrive as a premium smartphone. It could pack a glass design with a colour-changing back panel. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400-series chipset. Additionally, renders of the smartphone have leaked online suggesting its front and back designs. The Vivo V29e is seen carrying a dual rear camera setup in the leaked images.

A report by MySmartPrice has suggested the India launch timeline of the Vivo V29e. As per the report, Vivo will unveil the handset by August end. It could be the most premium smartphone 'e' variant in the Vivo V series. The Vivo V29e is expected to come as a close sibling of the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Lite.

The Vivo V29e is said to come with a glass finish with a colour-changing glass panel. It is expected to run on Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13 and have a 3D curved display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. A Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset codenamed 'Holi' is expected to power the Vivo V29e. It could be either Snapdragon 480 5G or the Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC.

Additionally, Vivo V29e renders were shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in collaboration with 91Mobiles Hindi. The leaked renders show the handset in blue and black colour options. It is seen sporting a hole punch display design in the images.

Leaked renders suggest that the Vivo phone will come with a dual rear camera setup with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation). The power button and volume rocker are seen on the left spine of the Vivo V29e.

Past reports claimed that the Vivo V29e would be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 Series SoC. The handset has also been tipped to house a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V29e, Vivo V29e Specifications, Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Series, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 After Entering Lunar Orbit
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition: Details
Vivo V29e India Launch Timeline, Renders Leaked, May Pack Snapdragon 400-Series SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  2. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Launch on This Date
  4. Realme 11x 5G May Launch in India Soon: Colours, Storage Options Tipped
  5. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  6. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Offers on ANC Headphones
  8. Top iPad, Apple Watch, Mac Mini Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Sale
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Renders, Live Shots Tip Quad Rear Camera Module
  10. Citroen C3 Aircross: Specifications, Features, and Price in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29e India Launch Timeline, Renders Leaked, May Pack Snapdragon 400-Series SoC
  2. Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition: Details
  3. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 After Entering Lunar Orbit
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Oppo A58 4G Said to Launch in India on August 8; Price, Sale Date, Specifications Tipped
  6. Meesho Posts First-Ever Profit, Plans IPO in 12 to 18 Months
  7. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Buy 10.3 Percent Stake in Firm From Antfin Amid China Concerns
  8. Huobi Stirs Insolvency Speculation Amid Drop in Total Value Locked, Records $64 Million in Outflows: Report
  9. Citroen C3 Aircross: Specifications, Features, and Price in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.