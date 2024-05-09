Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 6 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2024 15:45 IST
Realme GT Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6's display is claimed to deliver 6,000 nits peak brightness

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 6 houses a 5,500mAh battery
  • It has a dual three-dimensional cooling system
  • Realme GT Neo 6 has a dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Realme GT Neo 6 has been launched in China. The latest GT Neo series phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It boasts an 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT Neo 6 has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 6 price

Price of the Realme GT Neo 6 starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version. It costs CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 16GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and the top-end 16GB + 1TB model costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The handset is currently up for sale in China in Cangye Hacker, Lingxi Purple, and Liquid Knight (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Realme GT Neo 6 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 6 runs on Android 14-based realme UI 5 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is claimed to deliver 6,000 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 450ppi pixel density. The screen is rated to offer 1,600 nits of global maximum brightness. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a dual three-dimensional cooling system with a 10014mm square VC cooling area.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 6 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with 1/1.953-inch size and f/1.88 aperture, alongside an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT Neo 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavlC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, colour temperature, under-screen proximity sensor, acceleration sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. The handset has Hi-Res certification and supports OReality Audio sound effects. It has dual microphones as well.

The Realme GT Neo 6 houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in ten minutes. The handset measures 162x75.1x8.65mm and weighs 191 grams.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Realme GT Neo 6

Realme Realme GT Neo 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2700 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 6, Realme GT Neo 6 Price, Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft’s Xbox Is Planning More Cuts After Closing Down Bethesda Studios
Instagram Testing Support for Cross-Posting Images to Threads: Report

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ With Up to 50dB ANC Debut in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (3rd Gen) Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Apple Cuts Price of iPad (2022) Model in India: Check New Price
  4. Nokia 3210 Debuts With New Colours, 4G Connectivity for 25th Anniversary
  5. Realme GT 6T Confirmed to Debut in India Later This Month With This SoC
  6. Realme GT Neo 6 Debuts With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC : See Price
  7. How to Use Google's Circle to Search Feature on Your iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Neuralink Says Implant Had Issues After First Human Surgery
  2. Sennheiser Accentum TWS With Up to 28 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme GT Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Government to Delay Digital Payments Market Share Cap, Helping Walmart-Backed PhonePe, Google Pay
  5. Instagram Testing Support for Cross-Posting Images to Threads: Report
  6. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (3rd Gen) With Support for More than 12,000 Apps Debuts in India: Price, Features
  7. Microsoft’s Xbox Is Planning More Cuts After Closing Down Bethesda Studios
  8. Xiaomi Mix Flip, Mix Fold 4 Tipped to Launch in Q3 2024, Camera Details Leaked
  9. Zomato Unveils Weather Union, a Crowd-Supported Real-Time Weather Monitoring System
  10. Bitget, Alchemy Pay Partner to Allow Crypto Purchasing via Indian Rupee and UPI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »