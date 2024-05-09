Realme GT Neo 6 has been launched in China. The latest GT Neo series phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It boasts an 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT Neo 6 has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 6 price

Price of the Realme GT Neo 6 starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version. It costs CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 16GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and the top-end 16GB + 1TB model costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The handset is currently up for sale in China in Cangye Hacker, Lingxi Purple, and Liquid Knight (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Realme GT Neo 6 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 6 runs on Android 14-based realme UI 5 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is claimed to deliver 6,000 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 450ppi pixel density. The screen is rated to offer 1,600 nits of global maximum brightness. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a dual three-dimensional cooling system with a 10014mm square VC cooling area.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 6 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with 1/1.953-inch size and f/1.88 aperture, alongside an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT Neo 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavlC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, colour temperature, under-screen proximity sensor, acceleration sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. The handset has Hi-Res certification and supports OReality Audio sound effects. It has dual microphones as well.

The Realme GT Neo 6 houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in ten minutes. The handset measures 162x75.1x8.65mm and weighs 191 grams.

