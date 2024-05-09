Realme GT 6T is coming to the Indian market soon. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm an exact launch date, but it said the launch will happen this month. The release will mark the GT lineup's return to India after a hiatus of over two years. It is confirmed to run on a Snapdragon chipset. The Realme GT 6T appears to be a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which went official earlier in April.

Through a press release on Thursday (May 9), Realme announced that the Realme GT 6T will be launched in May, but did not disclose the actual date. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and is said to have scored more than 1.5 million points on the AnTuTu 10 benchmark. It is claimed to be the first smartphone in the country to run on this Qualcomm chipset.

Realme GT 6T

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme is teasing the arrival of the new GT 6 series through X posts. The post has the tagline "everything performance needs, nothing it doesn't" and shows a smartphone with a slim profile.

Realme's founder and CEO Sky Li earlier this week confirmed the comeback of the Realme GT series to the country. The sixth generation of the GT series will be launched as a part of Realme's sixth-anniversary celebrations. Realme is aiming to target the mid-premium market segment with the new lineup.

The Realme GT 6T is speculated to debut as a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. The latter was launched in China in April with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE runs on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits peak brightness. It flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage and houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

