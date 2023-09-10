Technology News

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V29e: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G as well as the Vivo V29e are available in India under Rs. 30,000.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 10 September 2023 17:08 IST
The iQoo Z7 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support

Highlights
  • The iQoo Z7 Pro has been launched in two colour variants
  • Both smartphones sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display
  • Vivo V29e sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G was launched in India last month as an addition to the Z7 lineup, which includes the iQoo Z7 and the iQoo Z7s. The Pro variant is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and is offered in two storage and two colour variants. In the same month, Vivo V29e was launched in India, joining the Vivo V29 series. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and carries a 5,000mAh battery. It is also available in two colour and storage models.

With a 6.78-inch display screen, both smartphones have a few similarities and some differences. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G as well as the Vivo V29e are available in India under Rs. 30,000. Let's have a look at the comparisons between the two recently launched smartphones.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V29e: Price in India, Availability

While Vivo launched its smartphone before the iQoo handset, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G was made available in India starting September 5, while the Vivo V29e went for sale in India from September 5.

The iQoo Z7 Pro has been launched in two colour variants, which are Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte. It is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is listed at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone, available on Amazon and the official iQoo website, comes with an additional discounts and bank offers of up to Rs. 2,000.

On the other hand, Vivo V29e is available for purchase via the Vivo e-store and Flipkart. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced in India at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes at Rs. 28,999. The phone has launched in Artistic Blue and Artistic Red colour options. The company also offers an additional discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on exchange offers and up to Rs. 2,500 on select bank offers.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V29e: Specifications

As mentioned above, both smartphones sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G and Vivo V29e ship with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13. The iQoo smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, while a an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC backs the Vivo handset. 

For optics, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel Samsung primary rear sensor with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera houses with a 16-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, Vivo V29e sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For video calls, it features a 50-megapixel selfie camera. 

The iQoo Z7 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support, while the Vivo V29e is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. Both smartphones offer 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
