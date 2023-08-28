Vivo V29e has been launched in India on Monday. The model joins the Vivo V29 series and shares similar specifications to the Vivo V29 Lite 5G, which was released globally earlier this year in June. The newly launched Vivo V29e is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and carries a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support just like the Lite variant. It is offered in two storage variants and two colour options. However, the Vivo V29e offers a significant camera upgrade.

Vivo V29e price in India, availability

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Vivo V29e is priced in India at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is marked at Rs. 28,999. The phone is available in Artistic Blue and Artistic Red colour options. It is available for pre-orders starting today, August 28, through the Vivo e-store and Flipkart. The handset will be available for sale in India starting September 7 via the aforementioned channels and select retail stores throughout the country.

The company is also extending an additional discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on exchange offers and up to Rs. 2,500 on select bank offers. There are also up to 10 percent cashback offers for certain cardholders and an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 2,500 when purchasing the Vivo V29e.

Vivo V29e specifications, features

Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display, the Vivo V29e comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness level of 1300 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of up to 360Hz. The dual nano SIM phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

As for optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Vivo V29e includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, accompanied by an LED flash unit. The phone also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera, which is a massive upgrade over the 16-megapixel front sensor of the Vivo V29 Lite.

The Vivo V29e packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 180.5 grams, the handset measures 164.42mm x 74.92mm x 7.57mm in size.

