Instagram Testing Support for Cross-Posting Images to Threads: Report

Instagram's new opt-in feature is in testing with the ability to cross-post images to Threads via a new toggle on the photo and video sharing service.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 May 2024 14:48 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Instagram currently allows users to cross-post to a linked Facebook account

Highlights
  • Instagram is set to add support for a second cross posting option
  • Users might be able to cross post to Threads in addition to Facebook
  • The cross posting option is being tested with some Instagram users
Threads — Meta's microblogging service that competes with X (formerly Twitter) — could add support for cross-posting content from Instagram. According to a report, some accounts have been updated with an option to post an image to Instagram while simultaneously uploading it to Threads — the firm previously tested similar functionality for the Facebook app. The feature is currently being tested with some users and only cross-posting of images is supported at the moment. The company could eventually introduce the feature for all users.

TechCrunch reports that some Instagram users now have an option to cross-post to Threads in the form of a toggle. Users will need to opt in to using the feature, and it is currently unclear whether the toggle will remain enabled for future posts. As the option to cross post is currently in testing, not all users will be able to access the feature — it is yet to be enabled on Gadgets 360 staff members' accounts.

In its current form, Instagram users who have access to the cross-posting feature can only share images to Threads. Sharing a Reel is currently unsupported, as per the report. This means that you will have to manually upload your vertical videos to Threads, even if the cross-posting option is enabled for your Instagram account.

According to the publication, cross posting an image from Instagram will automatically use the caption as text for the post on Threads. However, users might recall that Threads doesn't offer support for hashtags with the hash symbol (#) like Instagram, so Threads will reportedly strip away the hashtags in the cross-posted text.

Instagram users can currently cross-post content and Stories to their Facebook accounts by enabling a toggle on their account. When the option to simultaneously share images to Threads is enabled, it is likely to offer the same functionality as the Facebook cross posting tool, remain an opt-in feature. according to the report.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
