Threads — Meta's microblogging service that competes with X (formerly Twitter) — could add support for cross-posting content from Instagram. According to a report, some accounts have been updated with an option to post an image to Instagram while simultaneously uploading it to Threads — the firm previously tested similar functionality for the Facebook app. The feature is currently being tested with some users and only cross-posting of images is supported at the moment. The company could eventually introduce the feature for all users.

TechCrunch reports that some Instagram users now have an option to cross-post to Threads in the form of a toggle. Users will need to opt in to using the feature, and it is currently unclear whether the toggle will remain enabled for future posts. As the option to cross post is currently in testing, not all users will be able to access the feature — it is yet to be enabled on Gadgets 360 staff members' accounts.

In its current form, Instagram users who have access to the cross-posting feature can only share images to Threads. Sharing a Reel is currently unsupported, as per the report. This means that you will have to manually upload your vertical videos to Threads, even if the cross-posting option is enabled for your Instagram account.

According to the publication, cross posting an image from Instagram will automatically use the caption as text for the post on Threads. However, users might recall that Threads doesn't offer support for hashtags with the hash symbol (#) like Instagram, so Threads will reportedly strip away the hashtags in the cross-posted text.

Instagram users can currently cross-post content and Stories to their Facebook accounts by enabling a toggle on their account. When the option to simultaneously share images to Threads is enabled, it is likely to offer the same functionality as the Facebook cross posting tool, remain an opt-in feature. according to the report.

