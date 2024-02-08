Vivo X Fold 3 series is expected to be unveiled in China soon. The lineup will likely include a base Vivo X Fold 3 and a Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model. The vanilla model is said to succeed the Vivo X Fold 2, which was introduced in April 2023. The company has yet to confirm these purported book-style foldable smartphones, but they have surfaced online. The foldables have now been spotted on one of China's certification sites and a tipster has suggested the launch timeline of the phones.

A Gizmochina report claimed that the Vivo X Fold 3 and a Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, with respective model numbers V2303A and V2337A, were spotted on China's MIIT certification site, hinting at their imminent launch. The report added that the handsets were also spotted on IMEI previously with the same model numbers. However, the recent listing did not suggest any specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphones.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested a few days back that the Vivo X Fold 3 series may launch in March this year, alongside the Vivo Pad 3.

The aforementioned report noted that some details about the base Vivo X Fold 3 have been leaked previously. It is tipped to be the more affordable model and is likely to carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, similar to its predecessor. It is also expected to get a 5,600mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Expected to boot Android 14-based Origin OS 4 out-of-the-box, the Vivo X Fold 3 could also launch as the lightest foldable smartphone, weighing less than 230g. For optics, the model could be equipped with a 50-megapixel OV50H primary rear sensor.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, on the other hand, has earlier been tipped to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is also likely to include a 50-megapixel OV50H sensor in the main camera. It may also get an ultra-wide lens and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter.

Both the cover and inner screens of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are expected to include ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners. The main display may come with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The model could be backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

