  Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Tipped for March End, Renders of Vanilla Model Leaked Online

Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Tipped for March End, Renders of Vanilla Model Leaked Online

Vivo X Fold 3 series launch could take place on either March 26, 27, or 28.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 12:28 IST
Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Tipped for March End, Renders of Vanilla Model Leaked Online

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 2 was launched in April last year

  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • Vivo X Fold 3 is claimed to be the lightest and thinnest foldable smartph
  • The vanilla model could run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese tech brand, but a new leak suggests that the latest foldable phones will go official later this month. Additionally, renders of the Vivo X Fold 3 have leaked online. The renders suggest black and white colourways for the book-style foldable phone. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the vanilla Vivo X Fold 3 could use the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

A Weibo post by tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) indicates that Vivo may hold a launch event on either March 26, 27, or 28 to unveil the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3. The Vivo X Fold 2 was launched in April last year, so the suggested launch date for the new generation foldable is a month ahead of schedule.

vivo x fold 3 weibo Vivo X Fold 3

Vivo X Fold 3
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Meanwhile, another Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station posted alleged renders of the Vivo X Fold 3. The renders show the handset in black and white colour options. It is claimed to be the lightest and thinnest foldable smartphone.

The Vivo X Fold 3 is tipped to feature a 6.53-inch LTPO cover display with a 1,172x2,748 pixels resolution. It is likely to include an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 LTPO AMOLED inner display with a 2,200x2,480 pixel resolution and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 is likely to offer a triple rear camera unit, comprising three 50-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is said to sport a 5,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Tipped for March End, Renders of Vanilla Model Leaked Online
