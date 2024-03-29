Technology News

Vivo X Fold 3 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Said to Be Country's Thinnest Foldable

The Vivo X Fold 3 measures 4.65mm in thickness when unfolded.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 March 2024 18:20 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Said to Be Country's Thinnest Foldable

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 is offered in China in black and white colour options

  • Vivo X Fold 3 sports an 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED main display
  • The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The Vivo X Fold 3 supports 80W wired fast charging
Vivo X Fold 3 was recently launched in China alongside the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The base variant is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The book-style foldable smartphone carries an 8.03-inch 2K primary display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system. The handset is now tipped to launch in India. Although there has not been an official confirmation, the Indian variant is expected to share similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

The base Vivo X Fold 3 is likely to launch in India soon, according to a 91Mobiles report, which adds that the model will be the “slimmest foldable in the industry.” Notably, when folded, the Vivo X Fold 3 is 10.2mm thick. The Indian variant of the handset is also likely to measure the same. The preceding Vivo X Fold 2, particularly the String Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) variant, measures 12.9mm in thickness when folded. 

In China, the Vivo X Fold 3 launched with an 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED main display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen with 1,172 x 2,748 pixels resolution and Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 sports a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel VCS bionic primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 50-megapixel portrait shooter. Both cover and main displays have one 32-megapixel selfie camera each. The phone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. When unfolded, the handset weighs 219g and measures 159.96mm x 142.69mm x 4.65mm. When folded it measures 159.96mm x 72.7mm x 10.2mm.

The Vivo X Fold 3 starts in China at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 87,800) and CNY 7,999 (Rs. 93,600), respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB version of the Vivo X Fold 3 is listed at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700). It is available in two colour options - Feather White and Thin Wing Black (translated from Chinese).

Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 India launch, Vivo X Fold 3 Specifications, Vivo X Fold 3 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Vivo X Fold 3 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Said to Be Country's Thinnest Foldable
