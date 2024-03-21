Technology News

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro RAM, Storage Configurations, Price Leaked Ahead of March 26 Launch

Vivo X Fold 3 series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2024 16:15 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro RAM, Storage Configurations, Price Leaked Ahead of March 26 Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro teased in a white colour option

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will feature an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 main display
  • The Pro model will launch alongside a vanilla Vivo X Fold 3 model
  • The Vivo X Fold 3 handsets will have Zeiss-backed cameras
Advertisement

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is set to launch in China on March 26 alongside the Vivo X Fold 3. The designs of the handsets have been officially teased by the company. The phones are claimed to be the “thinnest and lightest” flagship foldable handsets yet. A Vivo official previously teased some of the features of the lineup as well. Now, just days ahead of the launch, the RAM and storage variants along with the prices of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model have leaked online.

Tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) has leaked the RAM and storage variants of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model alongside their prices via a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the image shared on the post, the phone will be priced at CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs. 1,61,700) for the 16GB + 512GB variant, while the higher 16GB + 1TB option is expected to be listed at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,73,200) in China. Recently, the vanilla Vivo X Fold 3 has been tipped to be priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,100).

Vivo has teased the Vivo X Fold 3 lineup previously in at least two colour options - black and white. A senior official said that the phones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is confirmed to sport an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 inner display.

The Vivo X Fold 3 series is claimed to flaunt the “Armor Feather” design language. The book-style foldable smartphones will also carry SGS five-star anti-drop certification and an IPX8 rating for splash resistance. They are also teased to offer longer battery life over older models and feature Vivo's “Blue Heart” AI system.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will run Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out-of-the-box. The phones are also said to have optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported camera systems which have been tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a second 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope shooter.

The upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 series phones are said to carry 5,500mAh batteries with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The handsets have been tipped to be lighter than the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro price, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications, Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI’s GPT Store Runs Into Trouble With Spam, Impersonation, and Unlawful Bots
Neuralink Shows First Brain-Chip Patient Using His Mind to Play Online Chess

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro RAM, Storage Configurations, Price Leaked Ahead of March 26 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 12R Gets a New Variant in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Features Revealed; Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Goes Live Ahead of Scheduled Launch; Day Zero Event Details Out
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch 2024 iPad Pro Models With Thinner Bezels, Optional Matte Finish
  3. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Could Be Expanded to the Galaxy S22 Series: Report
  4. Poco C61 Price in India, Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; May Get MediaTek Helio G36 SoC
  5. Microsoft to Reportedly Introduce Arm-Powered Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 on May 20
  6. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual 32-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Price, Features
  7. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 With Support for Wi-Fi 7, On-Device AI Generative AI Models Launched
  8. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro RAM, Storage Configurations, Price Leaked Ahead of March 26 Launch
  9. Microsoft, Meta and X Join Fortnite Maker Epic Games' Battle Against Apple
  10. OpenAI’s GPT Store Runs Into Trouble With Spam, Impersonation, and Unlawful Bots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »