Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is set to launch in China on March 26 alongside the Vivo X Fold 3. The designs of the handsets have been officially teased by the company. The phones are claimed to be the “thinnest and lightest” flagship foldable handsets yet. A Vivo official previously teased some of the features of the lineup as well. Now, just days ahead of the launch, the RAM and storage variants along with the prices of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model have leaked online.

Tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) has leaked the RAM and storage variants of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model alongside their prices via a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the image shared on the post, the phone will be priced at CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs. 1,61,700) for the 16GB + 512GB variant, while the higher 16GB + 1TB option is expected to be listed at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,73,200) in China. Recently, the vanilla Vivo X Fold 3 has been tipped to be priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,100).

Vivo has teased the Vivo X Fold 3 lineup previously in at least two colour options - black and white. A senior official said that the phones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is confirmed to sport an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 inner display.

The Vivo X Fold 3 series is claimed to flaunt the “Armor Feather” design language. The book-style foldable smartphones will also carry SGS five-star anti-drop certification and an IPX8 rating for splash resistance. They are also teased to offer longer battery life over older models and feature Vivo's “Blue Heart” AI system.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will run Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out-of-the-box. The phones are also said to have optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported camera systems which have been tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a second 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope shooter.

The upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 series phones are said to carry 5,500mAh batteries with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The handsets have been tipped to be lighter than the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

