Technology News

Vivo X Fold 3 Series Launch Set for March 26; Design Revealed, Key Features Teased

Vivo X Fold 3 series models are teased to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2024 13:13 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Series Launch Set for March 26; Design Revealed, Key Features Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 teased in a white colour option

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 3 series is said to include a base and a Pro model
  • The phones are said to ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4
  • The Vivo X Fold 3 models may support 120W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo X Fold 3 series is confirmed to launch in China soon. The lineup will include the Vivo X Fold 3 and a Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Previous leaks and reports have suggested some key specifications of the purported handsets. Now, the company has confirmed the launch date of the series and a senior official has also teased some important features of the phones, including its design and colour options. The book-style foldable lineup is also confirmed to launch alongside a new smartwatch and a new TWS earphone.

A banner on the Vivo China website and a post on Weibo has confirmed that the Vivo X Fold 3 series will be unveiled in China during an event on March 26 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST) in Shanghai World Expo Center. The Vivo Watch 3, Vivo TWS 4, and Vivo Pad 3 Pro are also set to be introduced alongside the foldable smartphones.

The design of the Vivo X Fold 3 lineup has been teased in the launch date announcements. Vivo Vice President Jia Jingdong has also shared promotional images of the phones which suggests that the models will be available in at least two colour options - black and white.

vivo x fold 3 vivo inline xfold3

A Vivo X Fold 3 series model in a black colour option
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Jia Jingdong

 

The official has claimed that the Vivo X Fold 3 series phones will be the “thinnest and lightest” flagship foldable handsets yet and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Pro model will feature an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 display, Vivo's V3 imaging chip, and a 50-megapixel Zeiss-backed camera, similar to the ones seen in the Vivo X100 lineup.

Vivo X Fold 3 series will be equipped with the “Armor Feather” design language for foldable smartphones. They are claimed to be the world's first foldable to come with SGS five-star anti-drop certification. The models also have an IPX8 rating for splash resistance, the Vivo official confirmed. 

According to the company executive, the Vivo X Fold 3 handsets will carry “Blue Ocean” battery systems which is said to offer users a longer battery life. The phones are also said to be equipped with Vivo's “Blue Heart” AI model.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Vivo X Fold 3 smartphones will be lighter than the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max models, which weigh 187g and 221g, respectively. The upcoming handsets are also likely to ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4. For optics, they have been tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a second 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope shooter, with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. They are expected to be backed by 5,500mAh batteries with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. 

The vanilla Vivo X Fold 3 has been tipped to be priced in China at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,100), while the Pro model may start at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,100).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 launch, Vivo X Fold 3 Specifications, Vivo X Fold 3 design, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 3 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Elon Musk’s xAI Takes Its AI Chatbot Grok Open Source for Researchers and Developers
Leaked PS5 Pro Specifications Hint at Improved System Memory, CPU Speed and Faster GPU

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 3 Series Launch Set for March 26; Design Revealed, Key Features Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3V Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch on This Day
  2. Apple's AR Glasses Will Launch Three Years From Now; Roadmap Leaked
  3. PS5 Pro Will Feature a 3 Times Faster GPU Than the Standard PS5: Report
  4. Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring: Mark Gurman
  5. Apple Researchers are Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Models
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Series to Launch on This Date, Design, and Key Features Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly in Talks With Google to Integrate Gemini for Advanced AI Features on iPhone
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Series Launch Set for March 26; Design Revealed, Key Features Teased
  3. Apple Researchers Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Model With Up to 30 Billion Parameters
  4. Apple to Bring Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature to Watch Series 10: Mark Gurman
  5. Bitcoin Value Remains Pinned Around $66,000, Small Gains Hit Ether, Solana
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 With Support for On-Device Generative AI, 200-Megapixel Camera Support Launched
  7. Leaked PS5 Pro Specifications Hint at Improved System Memory, CPU Speed and Faster GPU
  8. Elon Musk’s xAI Takes Its AI Chatbot Grok Open Source for Researchers and Developers
  9. iPhone SE 4, Foldable iPhone, AR Glasses, More; Apple's Product Roadmap for Next 3 Years Leaked
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Launch Set for March 21; Design and Colour Options Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »