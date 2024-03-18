Vivo X Fold 3 series is confirmed to launch in China soon. The lineup will include the Vivo X Fold 3 and a Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Previous leaks and reports have suggested some key specifications of the purported handsets. Now, the company has confirmed the launch date of the series and a senior official has also teased some important features of the phones, including its design and colour options. The book-style foldable lineup is also confirmed to launch alongside a new smartwatch and a new TWS earphone.

A banner on the Vivo China website and a post on Weibo has confirmed that the Vivo X Fold 3 series will be unveiled in China during an event on March 26 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST) in Shanghai World Expo Center. The Vivo Watch 3, Vivo TWS 4, and Vivo Pad 3 Pro are also set to be introduced alongside the foldable smartphones.

The design of the Vivo X Fold 3 lineup has been teased in the launch date announcements. Vivo Vice President Jia Jingdong has also shared promotional images of the phones which suggests that the models will be available in at least two colour options - black and white.

A Vivo X Fold 3 series model in a black colour option

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Jia Jingdong

The official has claimed that the Vivo X Fold 3 series phones will be the “thinnest and lightest” flagship foldable handsets yet and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Pro model will feature an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 display, Vivo's V3 imaging chip, and a 50-megapixel Zeiss-backed camera, similar to the ones seen in the Vivo X100 lineup.

Vivo X Fold 3 series will be equipped with the “Armor Feather” design language for foldable smartphones. They are claimed to be the world's first foldable to come with SGS five-star anti-drop certification. The models also have an IPX8 rating for splash resistance, the Vivo official confirmed.

According to the company executive, the Vivo X Fold 3 handsets will carry “Blue Ocean” battery systems which is said to offer users a longer battery life. The phones are also said to be equipped with Vivo's “Blue Heart” AI model.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Vivo X Fold 3 smartphones will be lighter than the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max models, which weigh 187g and 221g, respectively. The upcoming handsets are also likely to ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4. For optics, they have been tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a second 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope shooter, with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. They are expected to be backed by 5,500mAh batteries with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The vanilla Vivo X Fold 3 has been tipped to be priced in China at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,100), while the Pro model may start at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,100).

