Vivo X100 series is expected to launch soon. It is said to succeed the Vivo X90 lineup, which was unveiled in China in November 2022. Like the preceding series, the Vivo X100 series is likely to include three models - the base Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. Several details of these phones have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Vivo has not yet confirmed a launch date for the new series. However, according to a report, the base variant of the Vivo X100 series has been spotted on an e-commerce platform. The listing has also hinted at the price of the phone, as per the report.

An ITHome report claims to have spotted the purported Vivo X100 model on JD.com. The phone is reportedly listed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. In the screengrab shared by the website, the model is listed at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,500). No other details of the handset or the rest of the series were leaked in the report.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that the base Vivo X100 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The phone, with this chipset, was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website and had scored 2,249,858 points. This listing hinted that the smartphone could come with Android 14. It has also previously been reported to be one of the first phones to come with LPDDR5T RAM. The phone had been tipped to feature 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The alleged triple rear camera unit of the Vivo X100 has been tipped to include a Sony IMX920 primary sensor, a Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and an OmniVision OV64B telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Notably, the Vivo X90 was released in India in April this year alongside the Vivo X90 Pro. The top-of-the-line Vivo X90 Pro+ did not see an India launch. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo X90 was priced at Rs. 59,999 at launch, while the 12GB + 256GB variant was listed at Rs. 63,999. The model is offered in Asteroid Black and Breeze Blue colourways.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.