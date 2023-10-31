Samsung has confirmed a list of smartphones that will receive an update to Android 14 in the coming months. The company's latest One UI 6 interface, which is based on the latest version of Google's Android operating system, will roll out to some Galaxy S series, Z series, and A series handsets. Samsung provides up to four years of OS and five years of security patch updates for recent smartphone models. The list of smartphones set to receive the Android 14 update is expected to expand in the coming weeks.

On Monday, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer announced the public rollout of its One UI 6 update and described some of the new camera-related features coming to users' smartphones, effectively confirming these handsets will receive the update. According to Samsung, the Galaxy S23 series — the company's flagship handsets for 2023 — will be the first to receive the update.

In addition to the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, the company's previous handsets such as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series will also receive the Android 14 update with Samsung's One UI 6 on top. The Galaxy S20 lineup that was released in 2020 will be the final S-series models to receive the update, as the Galaxy S10 series received its final Android OS update last year.

Samsung has also listed out which Galaxy Z-series smartphones will be eligible to receive the Android 14 update. It includes the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The Galaxy Z Fold that was launched in 2019 will remain on Android 13-based One UI 5, as per Samsung's list.

In addition to its flagship and foldable phones, Samsung will also update its Galaxy Note 20 series — the last Note-branded smartphones — to Android 14. The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A53 will also get the latest One UI 6 update, according to Samsung.

It is worth noting that several recently launched smartphones, including Samsung's Galaxy M and Galaxy F series, are not part of Samsung's list of handsets that are scheduled to receive the Android 14 update. This suggests that the list of phones that will be updated to Android 14 will be expanded based on regions where these smartphones are available, at a later date.

