Vivo X100 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2023 14:38 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/Vivo

Vivo X100 Pro is offered in black, blue, orange and white colours

  • Vivo X100 Pro is likely to sport a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor
  • The handset is expected to support 120W wired fast charging
  • The Vivo X100 Pro could carry an OmniVision OV64B telephoto lens
Vivo X100 series is confirmed to launch in China on November 13. The lineup is said to succeed the Vivo X90 series which was unveiled in November 2022. It included three models - Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Like its preceding lineup, the upcoming series is also expected to launch with a base, a Pro, and a Pro+ model. So far, the company has officially teased several key details and colour options for the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro handsets. Now, an unboxing video of the Pro model has also surfaced online.

In a Weibo post shared by user Tech Geek (translated from Chinese), we can see an unboxing video of the Vivo X100 Pro. The phone is seen in a blue colour variant with a ripple glass finish, that had been teased before. The large, circular rear camera unit is centrally placed towards the top of the back panel. Further, the grey retail box is seen to house a USB cable and a 120W charging adaptor alongside the handset, in the video.

The company recently teased the colour options for the Vivo X100. It will most likely be available in black, blue, orange and white colourways.

Vivo X100 Pro is likely to also come with 50W wireless charging support, according to a recent report. It may offer an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance as well. The three alleged models of the Vivo X100 series have also been tipped to feature dual stereo speakers, an X-Axis linear motor, and an IR Blaster.

The Vivo X100 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The phone is also said to come with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary rear sensor, a Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an OmniVision OV64B telephoto shooter with 4.3x optical zoom.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro launch, Vivo X100 Pro design, Vivo X100 Pro specifications, Vivo X100 series, Vivo X100 series launch, Vivo X100, Vivo
