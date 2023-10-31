Vivo X100 series comprising — Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+ — is expected to go official soon. Vivo is yet to confirm the arrival of new X series handsets, but ahead of it, the Vivo X100 has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform with the model number V2309A. The listing suggests that Vivo X100 runs on the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. Additionally, the purported Vivo X100 Pro has allegedly surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The AnTuTu listing shows a Vivo phone with model number V2309A. This is notably one of the model numbers that were spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website earlier this month. The listing, thought to be of Vivo X100, indicates an overall benchmark score of 2,249,858. The total points include a CPU score of 58,632 points and a GPU score of 9,18,790 points. The new model has 4,74,036 points as a MEM (memory) score and a UX score of 3,38,400 points.

The database mentions the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM on the Vivo X100. Further, it highlights that the handset ships with Android 14 and includes 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

A Vivo smartphone has also been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number V2324A. The listing, believed to be that of the Vivo X100 Pro, suggest Android 14 operating system onboard the device. As per the benchmark listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, an octa-core chipset with the codename 'taro' will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.00GHz, three cores capped at 2.50GHz and four cores with a maximum speed of 1.79GHz. These CPU speeds indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on the upcoming Vivo X100 Pro.

The listing shows 984 points in single-core testing and 3,293 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the Vivo X100 Pro could get 11GB of RAM, this could get translated to 12GB on paper. The listing is dated October 12.

Previous rumours had hinted at the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC on the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. As Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is quite old, Vivo could pack the latest chip for the upcoming flagship. Vivo is yet to confirm the development of the Vivo X100 series. Therefore, it is recommended to take all these details with a pinch of salt.

