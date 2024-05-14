Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro were unveiled in China, alongside the Vivo X100 Ultra, on Monday, May 13. The newly-launched handsets come with 50-megapixel triple rear camera units with a telephoto sensor, 100W wired fast charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The Vivo X100s and X100s Pro join the Vivo X100 series which launched in China in November 2023 with the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro.

Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro price, availability

The Vivo X100s starts in China at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,800). The phone is available in two more configurations of 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB, which are listed at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,200) and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 60,000), respectively.

All variants of the Vivo X100s are available for pre-order in China via the official Vivo store. It will go on sale on May 17 at 9am local time (6:30am IST). The phone is offered in Bai Yueguang (white), Qingyun (green), Space Grey, and Titanium colour options.

Vivo X100s comes in four shades - Bai Yueguang (white), Qingyun (green), Space Grey, Titanium

Photo Credit: Vivo

Meanwhile, the Vivo X100s Pro is marked at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,700) for the base 12GB + 256GB option, while the configurations of 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB are priced at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 64,600) and CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 71,500), respectively. This is also available for pre-order on the Vivo e-store and will go on sale simultaneously with the vanilla variant. It comes in three colourways - Bai Yueguang (white), Chen Yehei (black), and Titanium.

Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro specifications, features

The Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro sport 6.78-inch AMOLED screens with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Both phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoCs paired with Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. They ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

For optics, the base Vivo X100s has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter and another 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Vivo X100s Pro, on the other hand, includes similar main and ultra-wide-angle cameras and a 50-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto shooter. Both handsets also carry 32-megapixel front camera sensors for selfies and video calls.

The vanilla Vivo X100s packs a 5,100mAh battery, while the Pro model is backed by a larger 5,400mAh cell. Both smartphones support 100W wired fast charging. For security, the handsets are equipped with under-display fingerprint sensors. The dual-SIM supported phones also support 5G, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, OTG, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.