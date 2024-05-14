Technology News
Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro sport 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2024 11:55 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100s Pro is offered in black, titanium, and white shades

Highlights
  • Vivo X100s and X100s Pro will go on sale from May 17
  • The handsets join the Vivo X100 series which launched in November 2023
  • The Vivo X100s and X100s Pro feature triple rear camera units
Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro were unveiled in China, alongside the Vivo X100 Ultra, on Monday, May 13. The newly-launched handsets come with 50-megapixel triple rear camera units with a telephoto sensor, 100W wired fast charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The Vivo X100s and X100s Pro join the Vivo X100 series which launched in China in November 2023 with the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro.

Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro price, availability

The Vivo X100s starts in China at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,800). The phone is available in two more configurations of 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB, which are listed at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,200) and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 60,000), respectively.

All variants of the Vivo X100s are available for pre-order in China via the official Vivo store. It will go on sale on May 17 at 9am local time (6:30am IST). The phone is offered in Bai Yueguang (white), Qingyun (green), Space Grey, and Titanium colour options.

vivo x100s vivo inline vivo_x100s

Vivo X100s comes in four shades - Bai Yueguang (white), Qingyun (green), Space Grey, Titanium
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Meanwhile, the Vivo X100s Pro is marked at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,700) for the base 12GB + 256GB option, while the configurations of 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB are priced at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 64,600) and CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 71,500), respectively. This is also available for pre-order on the Vivo e-store and will go on sale simultaneously with the vanilla variant. It comes in three colourways - Bai Yueguang (white), Chen Yehei (black), and Titanium.

Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro specifications, features

The Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro sport 6.78-inch AMOLED screens with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Both phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoCs paired with Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. They ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

For optics, the base Vivo X100s has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter and another 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Vivo X100s Pro, on the other hand, includes similar main and ultra-wide-angle cameras and a 50-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto shooter. Both handsets also carry 32-megapixel front camera sensors for selfies and video calls.

The vanilla Vivo X100s packs a 5,100mAh battery, while the Pro model is backed by a larger 5,400mAh cell. Both smartphones support 100W wired fast charging. For security, the handsets are equipped with under-display fingerprint sensors. The dual-SIM supported phones also support 5G, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, OTG, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C connectivity. 

Vivo X100s Pro

Vivo X100s Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X100s

Vivo X100s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
