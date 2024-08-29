Technology News
  Vivo X200 Reportedly Receives 3C Certification in China, Hinting at 90W Fast Charging Support

Vivo X200 Reportedly Receives 3C Certification in China, Hinting at 90W Fast Charging Support

Vivo X200 is expected to debut in China in the latter half of October, along with the purported Vivo X200+ and X200 Pro handsets.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 August 2024 13:46 IST
Vivo X200 Reportedly Receives 3C Certification in China, Hinting at 90W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 is the purported successor to Vivo X100 (pictured above) which launched last year

Vivo X200 is expected to launch in China this year as the successor to the Vivo X100 series that was introduced in November 2023. The purported smartphone is speculated to launch alongside two other models in the series. Ahead of its impending debut, Vivo X200 was reportedly spotted on a Chinese certification website, confirming its launch along with a key battery specification. This development builds upon a previous claim which suggested that it may boast features such as a Dimensity 9400 SoC and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Vivo X200 3C Certification in China

According to a Gizmochina report, a listing for Vivo X200 was discovered on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC), otherwise known as 3C– a mandatory safety assessment which devices must go through before getting permission to enter the China market. The listing suggests that it may sport the model number V2415A and may be equipped with 90W wired fast charging capabilities.

Notably, the Vivo X200 was reportedly also spotted on the IMEI website with a similar model number – Vivo V2415. While its launch date has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest it could debut in the latter half of October, along with purported Vivo X200+ and X200 Pro handsets.

Vivo X200 Specifications (Expected)

According to a previous report, Vivo X200 may feature a 6.3-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution. In terms of optics, it may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel large primary sensor and a periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, 70mm focal length and macro capabilities. It is also tipped to be powered by Dimensity 9400 chipset under the hood. Backing the Vivo X200 could be a 5,500mAh or 5,600mAh “super large” battery with wireless charging support.

The dummy unit of the purported handset was also recently leaked, suggesting it could have a similar design to its predecessor. The cameras appeared to be centrally placed in a circular module. Its right spine may sport the power and volume buttons. The bottom of the smartphone could feature a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, a SIM tray slot and a microphone.

