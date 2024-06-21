Technology News

Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, More

Vivo X200 Pro is tipped to get a slightly curved display with 1.5K resolution and narrow bezels.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 17:58 IST
Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, More

Vivo X100 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Pro is tipped to carry ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
  • It is likely to get a 6,000mAh battery
  • Vivo X200 Pro could come with upgrades over Vivo X100 Pro
Vivo's flagship X lineup is expected to add a new device soon — Vivo X200 Pro. While we are expecting it to run on MediaTek's next flagship chipset, a most recent leak spills more details about its display, camera and battery. The Vivo X200 Pro is said to have a 1.5K resolution display and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to launch alongside the vanilla Vivo X200. It could come with upgrades over the Vivo X100 Pro.

Vivo X200 Pro specifications (tipped)

Prominent Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the Vivo X200 Pro will feature a slightly curved display with 1.5K resolution and narrow bezels. In the comment section, the tipster states that the display is likely to be 6.7 or 6.8 inches.

Further, Vivo X200 Pro is tipped to carry a single-point ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It could bring a new silicon battery configuration, possibly a 6,000mAh cell. It is said to feature a new triple camera system, including a periscope lens. The tipster also reiterates that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset will power the upcoming Vivo X series phone.

Vivo X100 Pro price in India, specifications

The latest leak indicates that Vivo X200 Pro will bring significant improvements over the Vivo X100 Pro. The predecessor was unveiled in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is available in an Asteroid Black shade.

Vivo X100 Pro runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC and has an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. It features a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch type sensor. The phone includes Vivo's in-house imaging chip and boasts a curved 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging support.

Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X100 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bright LTPO display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Very fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
Read detailed Vivo X100 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, More
