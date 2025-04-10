Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Will Support a Zeiss-Backed 200mm External Telephoto Lens

Vivo X200 Ultra handset will carry an 85mm APO telephoto lens.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2025 17:50 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Will Support a Zeiss-Backed 200mm External Telephoto Lens

Photo Credit: Weibo/@HanBoxiao

The 200mm external lens will use the 200-megapixel telephoto periscope sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit will come with a bracket design
  • The kit will pack a 2,300mAh battery as well
  • The Vivo X200 Ultra will get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Advertisement

Vivo X200 Ultra, which is scheduled to launch on April 21 in China, has been teased to support a Photography Kit accessory. Ahead of the launch, a senior company official has now teased an optional external lens for the kit. The external lens has been co-engineered with Zeiss, and is touted to be the "fourth lens" of the smartphone. Previous teasers have suggested the X200 Ultra will come with a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit including a telephoto shooter. The external telephoto lens is said to increase the zoom range and improve image quality.

Vivo X200 Ultra To Launch With an External Lens

The Vivo X200 Ultra will launch with an external lens that will work with the Photography Kit, the company teased in a Weibo post. Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed in another post that the external lens will use the 200-megapixel telephoto sensor. Vivo co-engineered the lens with Zeiss, he added, calling it the "fourth lens" of the X200 Ultra. 

Boxiao says that the external lens will offer up to 200mm (8.7x optical) zoom with an f/2.3 aperture. It uses 13 high-transmittance glass lenses, arranged into three optical groups in a Kepler structure, or a telescope-style layout, he added. This arrangement allows it to pack long focal lengths in a compact design.

It is claimed to improve the Vivo X200 Ultra's inbuilt zoom capabilities by 2.35x optically. With the external lens, the Vivo X200 Ultra is claimed to offer clear and detailed images even at 35x or 70x digital zoom levels. The 70x images with the external lens are claimed to be as clear as 30x images without the lens. Previous teasers reveal that the phone will carry an 85mm APO telephoto lens., alongside a 14mm ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 35mm "humanistic documentary lens."

The Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit will come with a bracket design, a dedicated video button, a 2,300mAh battery and USB Type-C connectivity support. The handset itself, on the other hand, will sport a dedicated camera button and will be equipped with the Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets for enhanced image processing.

Vivo X200 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 2K display with eye protection features, armour glass protection and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It will support both wireless as well as bypass charging. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit, Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra Camera, Vivo X200 Ultra Features, Vivo X200 Ultra Launch, Vivo X200 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Come in a Pink Colour Option; Slim Display Bezels Teased
Microsoft Confirms Xbox Games Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Deep Dive for June 8
Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Will Support a Zeiss-Backed 200mm External Telephoto Lens
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
  2. Vivo V50e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 5,600mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Oppo Find X8 Ultra With Five Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) First Impressions
  5. Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) 4K Smart TVs With Filmmaker Mode Launched in India
  6. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Teased to Launch Soon With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  7. Acer Smartphones to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Apple's iPad Fold and iPhone Fold Could Launch Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Smartphones Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15; to Be Available via Amazon
  2. Apple's Foldable iPad and iPhone Fold to Reportedly Launch Next Year
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  4. Oppo Find X8 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Five Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Will Support a Zeiss-Backed 200mm External Telephoto Lens
  6. Microsoft Confirms Xbox Games Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Deep Dive for June 8
  7. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Come in a Pink Colour Option; Slim Display Bezels Teased
  8. Indian Startup Unveils System to Run AI Without Advanced Chips
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Leaked Case Renders Suggest Large Rear Camera Island
  10. Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »