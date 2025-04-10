Vivo X200 Ultra, which is scheduled to launch on April 21 in China, has been teased to support a Photography Kit accessory. Ahead of the launch, a senior company official has now teased an optional external lens for the kit. The external lens has been co-engineered with Zeiss, and is touted to be the "fourth lens" of the smartphone. Previous teasers have suggested the X200 Ultra will come with a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit including a telephoto shooter. The external telephoto lens is said to increase the zoom range and improve image quality.

Vivo X200 Ultra To Launch With an External Lens

The Vivo X200 Ultra will launch with an external lens that will work with the Photography Kit, the company teased in a Weibo post. Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed in another post that the external lens will use the 200-megapixel telephoto sensor. Vivo co-engineered the lens with Zeiss, he added, calling it the "fourth lens" of the X200 Ultra.

Boxiao says that the external lens will offer up to 200mm (8.7x optical) zoom with an f/2.3 aperture. It uses 13 high-transmittance glass lenses, arranged into three optical groups in a Kepler structure, or a telescope-style layout, he added. This arrangement allows it to pack long focal lengths in a compact design.

It is claimed to improve the Vivo X200 Ultra's inbuilt zoom capabilities by 2.35x optically. With the external lens, the Vivo X200 Ultra is claimed to offer clear and detailed images even at 35x or 70x digital zoom levels. The 70x images with the external lens are claimed to be as clear as 30x images without the lens. Previous teasers reveal that the phone will carry an 85mm APO telephoto lens., alongside a 14mm ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 35mm "humanistic documentary lens."

The Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit will come with a bracket design, a dedicated video button, a 2,300mAh battery and USB Type-C connectivity support. The handset itself, on the other hand, will sport a dedicated camera button and will be equipped with the Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets for enhanced image processing.

Vivo X200 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 2K display with eye protection features, armour glass protection and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It will support both wireless as well as bypass charging.