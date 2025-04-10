OnePlus 13T is expected to be launched later this month in China. The phone is said to be a compact offering, with a smaller display, compared to the OnePlus 13, which gets a 6.82-inch LTPO panel. Several teasers about the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online recently. Now, a senior company executive has teased the slim display bezels of the smartphone and even confirmed one of the colours it will be available in. The same official previously revealed that the OnePlus 13T will be offered in three colour options.

OnePlus 13T Colourway, Bezel Size Teased

The OnePlus 13T will be available in a pink colour, OnePlus China President Louis Lee confirmed in a Weibo post. An accompanying image teased the handset against a pink version of the iPhone 16. Compared to the iPhone, the OnePlus 13T's pink option appeared to be lighter shade.

In the post, Lee clarifies that all colour variants of the upcoming OnePlus 13T will have a similarly muted "low saturation design (translated from Chinese)" since it is more durable. He added that the pink variant will introduce the "coral velvet glass craft," which is the company's latest glass design technology.

Lee had confirmed earlier that the OnePlus 13T will be offered in three colourways. We can expect the company to reveal the two other options soon. The phone will also have a new customisable shortcut key placed on the left edge instead of the alert slider.

In another Weibo post, Lee compared the flat screen of the OnePlus 13T against the iPhone 16 Pro display. The latter has a 6.30-inch screen with slim bezels and in comparison, the bezels of the OnePlus 13T appear to have similar narrow bezels. This is expected to offer a more immersive feel despite a smaller screen.

iPhone 16 Pro (above) vs OnePlus 13T (below) display

Photo Credit: Weibo/Louis Lee

The OnePlus 13T has previously been tipped to get a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. The phone may ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 13T is expected to sport two 50-megapixel sensors at the back including a telephoto shooter. It will likely pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W charging support.