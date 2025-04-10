Technology News
OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Come in a Pink Colour Option; Slim Display Bezels Teased

OnePlus 13T is expected to sport a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2025 16:16 IST
OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Come in a Pink Colour Option; Slim Display Bezels Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/LouisLee

OnePlus 13T pink colour compared to the iPhone 16 pink variant

  • OnePlus 13T could get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The handset may pack two 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • The OnePlus 13T will likely house a 6,200mAh battery
OnePlus 13T is expected to be launched later this month in China. The phone is said to be a compact offering, with a smaller display, compared to the OnePlus 13, which gets a 6.82-inch LTPO panel. Several teasers about the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online recently. Now, a senior company executive has teased the slim display bezels of the smartphone and even confirmed one of the colours it will be available in. The same official previously revealed that the OnePlus 13T will be offered in three colour options. 

OnePlus 13T Colourway, Bezel Size Teased

The OnePlus 13T will be available in a pink colour, OnePlus China President Louis Lee confirmed in a Weibo post. An accompanying image teased the handset against a pink version of the iPhone 16. Compared to the iPhone, the OnePlus 13T's pink option appeared to be lighter shade.

In the post, Lee clarifies that all colour variants of the upcoming OnePlus 13T will have a similarly muted "low saturation design (translated from Chinese)" since it is more durable. He added that the pink variant will introduce the "coral velvet glass craft," which is the company's latest glass design technology.

Lee had confirmed earlier that the OnePlus 13T will be offered in three colourways. We can expect the company to reveal the two other options soon. The phone will also have a new customisable shortcut key placed on the left edge instead of the alert slider. 

In another Weibo post, Lee compared the flat screen of the OnePlus 13T against the iPhone 16 Pro display. The latter has a 6.30-inch screen with slim bezels and in comparison, the bezels of the OnePlus 13T appear to have similar narrow bezels. This is expected to offer a more immersive feel despite a smaller screen.

oneplus 13t weibo louis lee inline 13t

iPhone 16 Pro (above) vs OnePlus 13T (below) display
Photo Credit: Weibo/Louis Lee

 

The OnePlus 13T has previously been tipped to get a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. The phone may ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 13T is expected to sport two 50-megapixel sensors at the back including a telephoto shooter. It will likely pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W charging support.

