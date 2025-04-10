Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 8, with a dedicated presentation for The Outer Worlds 2 streaming immediately after the event. The annual showcase will feature upcoming titles from Microsoft's first-party studios and games made by third-party developers. The Xbox parent did not share details about the games that will be shown at the presentation, but already announced titles like the next Gears of War and the Perfect Dark reboot are likely to receive updates.

Xbox Games Showcase Date Announced

The Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed across Xbox's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels on June 8 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK time (10.30pm IST). The showcase will be followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, where developer Obsidian will deep dive into the upcoming RPG, revealing new gameplay, details and developer insights.

The showcase follows to the format of the last two Xbox Games Showcase events, where main livestream was followed by direct deep dives on Starfield (2023) and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (2024). Microsoft has confirmed the showcase will be a digital-only event.

What to Expect From Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase is the second summer games event that has been confirmed this year. Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will be livestreamed on June 6. Sony is reportedly undecided on holding a full-length PlayStation Showcase in 2025. The last PlayStation Showcase took place in 2023.

At the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft is likely to provide further updates on upcoming first-party games like Gears of War: E-Day and Perfect Dark, both of which were revealed at last year's Xbox Games Showcase.

The Xbox parent might also share an update on Fable, the long-awaited RPG from Playground Games. Fable was supposed to launch on Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2025 but was delayed to 2026 last month.

The Outer Worlds 2 is getting a dedicated deep dive right after the showcase. A sequel to Obsidian's 2019 action-RPG The Outer Worlds, the game was announced in 2021 at Xbox and Bethesda's E3 showcase. At The Game Awards 2024, The Outer Worlds 2 received its first gameplay trailer that promised “more action, more weapons, and more graphics.”