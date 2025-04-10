Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Confirms Xbox Games Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Deep Dive for June 8

Microsoft Confirms Xbox Games Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Deep Dive for June 8

The Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed across Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 April 2025 17:39 IST
Microsoft Confirms Xbox Games Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Deep Dive for June 8

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Xbox Games Showcase will feature first-party and third-party game announcements

Highlights
  • The Xbox Games Showcase will be a digital-only event
  • The Outer Worlds received a gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2024
  • Sony is reportedly undecided on holding a PlayStation Showcase in 2025
Advertisement

Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 8, with a dedicated presentation for The Outer Worlds 2 streaming immediately after the event. The annual showcase will feature upcoming titles from Microsoft's first-party studios and games made by third-party developers. The Xbox parent did not share details about the games that will be shown at the presentation, but already announced titles like the next Gears of War and the Perfect Dark reboot are likely to receive updates.

Xbox Games Showcase Date Announced

The Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed across Xbox's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels on June 8 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK time (10.30pm IST). The showcase will be followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, where developer Obsidian will deep dive into the upcoming RPG, revealing new gameplay, details and developer insights.

The showcase follows to the format of the last two Xbox Games Showcase events, where main livestream was followed by direct deep dives on Starfield (2023) and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (2024). Microsoft has confirmed the showcase will be a digital-only event.

What to Expect From Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase is the second summer games event that has been confirmed this year. Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will be livestreamed on June 6. Sony is reportedly undecided on holding a full-length PlayStation Showcase in 2025. The last PlayStation Showcase took place in 2023.

At the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft is likely to provide further updates on upcoming first-party games like Gears of War: E-Day and Perfect Dark, both of which were revealed at last year's Xbox Games Showcase.

The Xbox parent might also share an update on Fable, the long-awaited RPG from Playground Games. Fable was supposed to launch on Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2025 but was delayed to 2026 last month.

The Outer Worlds 2 is getting a dedicated deep dive right after the showcase. A sequel to Obsidian's 2019 action-RPG The Outer Worlds, the game was announced in 2021 at Xbox and Bethesda's E3 showcase. At The Game Awards 2024, The Outer Worlds 2 received its first gameplay trailer that promised “more action, more weapons, and more graphics.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox Games Showcase 2025, Xbox, Microsoft, The Outer Worlds 2, Obsidian
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Come in a Pink Colour Option; Slim Display Bezels Teased

Related Stories

Microsoft Confirms Xbox Games Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Deep Dive for June 8
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
  2. Vivo V50e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 5,600mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Oppo Find X8 Ultra With Five Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) First Impressions
  5. Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) 4K Smart TVs With Filmmaker Mode Launched in India
  6. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Teased to Launch Soon With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  7. Acer Smartphones to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Apple's iPad Fold and iPhone Fold Could Launch Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Canva Unveils Visual Suite 2.0 With Canva AI, Canva Sheets and Canva Code
  2. Acer Smartphones Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15; to Be Available via Amazon
  3. Apple's Foldable iPad and iPhone Fold to Reportedly Launch Next Year
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  5. Oppo Find X8 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Five Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Will Support a Zeiss-Backed 200mm External Telephoto Lens
  7. Microsoft Confirms Xbox Games Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Deep Dive for June 8
  8. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Come in a Pink Colour Option; Slim Display Bezels Teased
  9. Indian Startup Unveils System to Run AI Without Advanced Chips
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Leaked Case Renders Suggest Large Rear Camera Island
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »