Bitcoin Slips as Fed’s Mixed Tone Keeps Market in a Narrow Range

BTC retreats toward low $90Ks as thin liquidity and weak demand limit momentum despite the Fed's rate cut.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2025 13:38 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Crypto market cools as traders reassess risk after Fed decision and shifting liquidity trends

Highlights
  • BTC rally fades as traders assess Powell’s mixed guidance
  • Altcoins react sharply to shifting macro cues
  • Market awaits stronger inflows before next breakout
Bitcoin traded around $90,200 (roughly Rs. 81.6 lakh) on Thursday after a volatile reaction to the US Federal Reserve's latest 25 bps rate cut, which was announced in the early hours of December 11. The asset briefly surged past $94,400 (roughly Rs. 85.3 lakh) immediately after the decision, before retreating toward the lower end of its range. Analysts say thin liquidity, weaker spot demand and uncertainty following US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious guidance have kept BTC from sustaining upside momentum. Ethereum (ETH) traded near $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2.90 lakh). According to the Gadgets 360 tracker, Bitcoin is priced at approximately Rs. 81.6 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades at around Rs. 2.90 lakh.

Altcoins Struggle as Crypto Market Digests US Fed Outcome

Altcoins mirrored Bitcoin's weakness on Thursday, as Solana (SOL) slipped to $131 (roughly Rs. 11,840), XRP retreated to $2.01 (roughly Rs. 181), and Binance Coin (BNB) traded near $871.52 (roughly Rs. 78,760). Dogecoin (DOGE) moved to $0.14 (roughly Rs. 12.5).

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, said Bitcoin's price action highlights a market still lacking conviction. “The move highlights a market that will react to headlines but lacks underlying depth: bid-ask liquidity is thin, spot CVD is weak, and on-chain activity remains subdued. The recent rally has been spot-led while open interest and leverage continue to fall. This suggests that the upside is real but shallow. For investors, this remains a range-bound setup [...] Until flows strengthen, the sensible approach is to keep exposure moderate and avoid chasing intraday spikes.”

WazirX founder Nischal Shetty said global liquidity trends and macro signals continue to shape crypto behaviour. “ The Federal Reserve's softer stance and recent rate cut weakened the US dollar and boosted risk appetite across traditional finance. Market reactions are highly sensitive to even subtle shifts in Fed language. Altcoins such as MATIC, ARB, UNI and INJ remain highly sensitive to macro conditions, often showing sharper moves as liquidity shifts."

Analysts say BTC must hold above $90,000 (roughly Rs. 81.6 lakh) to remain stable, while clearing $94,500 (roughly Rs. 85.4 lakh) could reopen the path toward $100,000 (roughly Rs. 90.4 lakh) if flows strengthen and sentiment improves.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Instagram Introduces 'Your Algorithm' Tool That Lets You Shape Recommendations in Your Reels Tab
Vivo X200T Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Zeiss Cameras, Compact Design

