Vivo's X200 series includes several smartphones, and it looks like the brand is not done yet. The company seems to be preparing to launch a new model, the Vivo X200T. This upcoming phone is expected to share many similarities with the existing Vivo X200 FE. The Vivo X200 FE launched in India earlier this year with a compact design. It features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM. Other highlights include a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and a Zeiss-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Vivo X200T Said to Be Online-Focused Device

Tipster Abhishek Yadav on X claimed that Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo X200T soon, while the Vivo X300 FE is expected to debut at a later date. Citing unnamed sources, the tipster in another X post states the X200T will be largely similar to the already-released Vivo X200 FE, with only minor differences. Further, the Vivo X200T is said to be an online-focused model.

Another piece of information from the source: the Vivo X200T will mainly be an online-focused device, and it's very similar to the Vivo X200 FE with only minor changes. https://t.co/9uMIxpHezr — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 19, 2025

The Vivo X200T is rumoured to bear the model number V2561. It is expected to launch as the seventh addition to the X200 lineup. The Vivo X200 series originally debuted in October last year with the standard Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini. This was followed by the Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200s in April this year, and later the Vivo X200 FE in June 2025. The Vivo X300 FE is speculated to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

The Vivo X200 FE was launched in the Indian market in July this year with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. It has a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

On the rear, the Vivo X200 FE has a Zeiss-engineered triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. It also features a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.