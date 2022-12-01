Vivo Y02 was launched in Indonesia on November 29. Just two days after the budget smartphone's launch, it is now being tipped to make its way to India soon. The handset, launched in the entry-level segment in Indonesia by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, features a 6.51-inch HD+ FullView display and is driven by an undisclosed octa-core chipset, which has been tipped to be a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. If the tip is to be believed, the smartphone is expected in the coming week. However, the company hasn't provided any official announcement as of now.

Vivo Y02 price, availability in India (expected)

The Vivo Y02, launched in Indonesia on Tuesday, is now tipped by Paras Guglani via Mysmartprice to come to India as an offline-centric smartphone. The smartphone from Vivo is suggested to come in India as a lone 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage option.

The entry-level smartphone is also said to launch in the country in Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue colour options. To recall, the smartphone was also launched in Indonesia in these two colour variants.

The tipster previously hinted that the Vivo Y02 could arrive in India at Rs. 8,449, which may come paired with a cashback offer of Rs. 1,000.

Vivo Y02 specifications, features (expected)

The Vivo Y02 smartphone is expected to launch in India with identical specifications and features as the version of the handset that launched in Indonesia. This means that the speculated smartphone could feature a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) FullView display with an Eye Protection feature. Under the hood, tit could pack a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The Vivo Y02 that was launched in Indonesia runs on Android 12 Go Edition with a layer of Funtouch OS 12 added on top.

The smartphone may feature a flat frame design with a plastic back and frame while measuring 163.99x75.63x8.49mm and weighing about 186 grams, similar to the variant in Indonesia. Other similarly expected features include a waterdrop notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio sporting a slightly thick chin, a 5000mAh battery, 10W fast charging support via USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot with expansion support up to 1TB, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a single-speaker setup, 8-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with an LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

