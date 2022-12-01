Technology News
loading

Vivo Y02 Tipped to Launch in India Soon With Single RAM, Storage Variant: Report

The Vivo Y02 will reportedly be made available in India paired with Rs. 1,000 cashback offer through offline retail partners.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 1 December 2022 22:02 IST
Vivo Y02 Tipped to Launch in India Soon With Single RAM, Storage Variant: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y02 may feature a flat frame design with a plastic back and frame

Highlights
  • Vivo Y02 tipped to launch by next week in India
  • The smartphone is tipped to be priced at Rs. 8,499
  • Vivo Y02 was launched in Indonesia on November 29

Vivo Y02 was launched in Indonesia on November 29. Just two days after the budget smartphone's launch, it is now being tipped to make its way to India soon. The handset, launched in the entry-level segment in Indonesia by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, features a 6.51-inch HD+ FullView display and is driven by an undisclosed octa-core chipset, which has been tipped to be a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. If the tip is to be believed, the smartphone is expected in the coming week. However, the company hasn't provided any official announcement as of now.

Vivo Y02 price, availability in India (expected)

The Vivo Y02, launched in Indonesia on Tuesday, is now tipped by Paras Guglani via Mysmartprice to come to India as an offline-centric smartphone. The smartphone from Vivo is suggested to come in India as a lone 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage option.

The entry-level smartphone is also said to launch in the country in Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue colour options. To recall, the smartphone was also launched in Indonesia in these two colour variants.

The tipster previously hinted that the Vivo Y02 could arrive in India at Rs. 8,449, which may come paired with a cashback offer of Rs. 1,000.

Vivo Y02 specifications, features (expected)

The Vivo Y02 smartphone is expected to launch in India with identical specifications and features as the version of the handset that launched in Indonesia. This means that the speculated smartphone could feature a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) FullView display with an Eye Protection feature. Under the hood, tit could pack a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The Vivo Y02 that was launched in Indonesia runs on Android 12 Go Edition with a layer of Funtouch OS 12 added on top.

The smartphone may feature a flat frame design with a plastic back and frame while measuring 163.99x75.63x8.49mm and weighing about 186 grams, similar to the variant in Indonesia. Other similarly expected features include a waterdrop notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio sporting a slightly thick chin, a 5000mAh battery, 10W fast charging support via USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot with expansion support up to 1TB, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a single-speaker setup, 8-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with an LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y02

Vivo Y02

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12 Go Edition
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y02, India, Indonesia
Netflix Releases Trailer for Six-Part Docuseries on Prince Harry, Meghan
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Is It Worth The Upgrade?

Related Stories

Vivo Y02 Tipped to Launch in India Soon With Single RAM, Storage Variant: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  2. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  3. Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S2 Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. These are Google's Best Android Apps, Games in India for 2022
  5. OnePlus Phones to Get More Android OS Updates Than Google
  6. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  7. Avatar 2 to Cirkus, the 8 Biggest Movies in December
  8. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Offer Complete Look at Its Design: Report
  9. Realme Pad X Review
  10. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y02 Tipped to Launch in India Soon With Single RAM, Storage Variant: Report
  2. Netflix Releases Trailer for Six-Part Docuseries on Prince Harry, Meghan
  3. Mivi Model E Smartwatch With Support For 28 Languages, 120 Sport Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Steps Into the Metaverse With 'Cinnamon' Virtual Ecosystem: Details
  5. Twitter Users May Witness Dip in Followers as Elon Musk Has New Plans for Spams
  6. Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play With MediaTek SoCs, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S2 Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Digital Rupee Trial Begins; Exponential Growth in UPI Payments Backs Optimism on India’s CBDC Pilot: Experts
  9. TSMC Plans Advanced 4nm Chip Production at Arizona Plant on Apple Demand: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.