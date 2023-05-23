Vivo Y02T has been listed online in India, suggesting an imminent launch. The phone is listed on the company's India website with the complete specifications sheet. It has been listed as an entry-level smartphone and is the latest addition to the Vivo Y02 series of handsets after the Vivo Y02 and the Vivo Y02s. The newly-introduced Vivo Y02T smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit. It sports a single rear camera unit and is available in a single storage configuration.

Vivo Y02T price in India, availability

The company is yet to reveal the price of the Vivo Y02T. However, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) recently shared in a tweet that it is expected to be priced at Rs. 9,490. The phone is listed in a single 4GB + 64GB variant and is available in two colour options - Cosmic Grey and Sunrise Gold. The handset could be sold offline as there has been no official launch confirmation from Vivo yet.

Vivo Y02T specifications, features

The new Vivo Y-series smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600 x 700 pixels) LCD display with capacitive multi-touch. The dual nano SIM-supported Vivo Y02T runs Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top.

Vivo's Y02T is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The single 8-megapixel rear camera unit is placed in a circular module alongside an LED flash unit on a rectangular island. The front 5-megapixel camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Vivo Y02T comes with 10W wired charging support. It also supports WiFi 6, 4G, GPS, USB 2.0, and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The phone is equipped with a dedicated microSD slot as well. Weighing 186 grams, the plastic body of the handset measures 163.99mm x 75.63mm x 8.49mm in size.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.